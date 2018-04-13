Chevy Bolt Panel Van Is The Electric Cargo Hatch Of Our Dreams
Check out this Chevrolet Bolt EV panel van.
Leave it to the SEMA show for automakers to reimagine vehicles such as this. The 2019 Chevrolet Bolt EV as a panel van? Why yes, of course. We should actually be asking, “why the heck not.” Anything to draw eyes to EVs and to show that they can do anything that ICE cars can do, as well as more.
The 2018 SEMA show is currently underway in Las Vegas, and this is not the only development we have to share with you. Stay tuned for a killer Tesla Model S and a 1977 Porsche 911 that is sure to impress.
Back to the Bolt EV featured here. As GM Authority points out, it’s outfitted with over $1,000 worth of accessories from the Chevrolet catalog: black Chevy bowties, door sill plates, a black all-weather custom driver’s side floor mat, an illuminated charge port, and a wall-mounted 240V/32A EV charging unit. Pretty sweet, right? However, these GM add-ons don’t tell the whole story.
This Chevy Bolt EV has been transitioned to a utility “van” of sorts, complete with window panels and a uniquely lined cargo area. What better to follow the battery-electric eCOPO Camaro and carry its spare electric motor, along with other tools and parts? Yes, this Chevy Bolt EV may be used as a race support van for the upcoming, Tesla-killing Camaro, which is also on display at SEMA 2018.
So, that’s another one. The Prime has an option but not available in the USA, possibly due to rollover safety. Might end up the same for HyunKia.
Window dressing. Must be an insignificant battery capacity if you can recharge 30-60% in a day. Maybe if you park under some grow-lights.
donk…. Solar panel densities have increased dramatically over time. Since the Kona EV and Niro EV are available now, and the Kia Soul EV is getting the battery/drivetrain of the Kona EV, with a range of 250+ miles, I’m fairly confident that they would be talking about charging those systems that are available on their cars now.
USPS, here’s your new LLV. Or take the ID Buzz, cargo version. You can supplement with a few larger Chanje step vans if you really need them.
RIght? Why they wouldn’t just buy 100,000 of these is beyond me. Cost I suppose? Not sure how a custom USPS vehicle could ever be cheaper.
Too bad GM doesn’t actually provide it at a lower price despite it missing a lot of stuff. It would really sell like hotcakes.
What lots of stuff is it missing? A couple windows and seats? The items deleted must surely be made up for by the items added. That steel floor can’t be cheap.
I’ve read — probably here — the GM already sells a Bolt “incomplete” model which omits the back seat. It was probably pretty simple to remove the rear doors and make it a mini-cargo van.
Would love to see a sprinter van body strapped on to a Model X sled. Even if they use it just for the mobile service vans… at first.
There is already an EV version of the sprinter.
https://electrek.co/2018/04/13/mercedes-benz-esprinter-all-electric-van/
Looks better than the Bolt.
A bit too small for all but urban parcel delivery. They didn’t even bother to remove the handles and door treatments on the rear doors. I see this competing with the UPS ebike that was recently revealed, from a cargo capacity..
Probably not a big market in North America but in Europe it would sell well (depending on price). That sort of vehicle is used by a lot of builders, maintenence people etc, and most manufacturers have designs like that.
That’s Nice ! 🙂
Can we do away with the kneejerk “Tesla killer” phraseology please.
They sure left a lot of space unused, that new floor sits way higher than the standard Bolt trunk floor, guess they couldn’t find a way around the battery stack under the back seat.