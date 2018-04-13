Chevy Bolt Panel Van Is The Electric Cargo Hatch Of Our Dreams

3 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

Check out this Chevrolet Bolt EV panel van.

Leave it to the SEMA show for automakers to reimagine vehicles such as this. The 2019 Chevrolet Bolt EV as a panel van? Why yes, of course. We should actually be asking, “why the heck not.” Anything to draw eyes to EVs and to show that they can do anything that ICE cars can do, as well as more.

The 2018 SEMA show is currently underway in Las Vegas, and this is not the only development we have to share with you. Stay tuned for a killer Tesla Model S and a 1977 Porsche 911 that is sure to impress.

Back to the Bolt EV featured here. As GM Authority points out, it’s outfitted with over $1,000 worth of accessories from the Chevrolet catalog: black Chevy bowties, door sill plates, a black all-weather custom driver’s side floor mat, an illuminated charge port, and a wall-mounted 240V/32A EV charging unit. Pretty sweet, right? However, these GM add-ons don’t tell the whole story.

This Chevy Bolt EV has been transitioned to a utility “van” of sorts, complete with window panels and a uniquely lined cargo area. What better to follow the battery-electric eCOPO Camaro and carry its spare electric motor, along with other tools and parts? Yes, this Chevy Bolt EV may be used as a race support van for the upcoming, Tesla-killing Camaro, which is also on display at SEMA 2018.

Source: GM Authority

5 photos

Photos: GM Authority