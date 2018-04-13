  1. Home
Chevy Bolt Panel Van Is The Electric Cargo Hatch Of Our Dreams

BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

Check out this Chevrolet Bolt EV panel van.

Leave it to the SEMA show for automakers to reimagine vehicles such as this. The 2019 Chevrolet Bolt EV as a panel van? Why yes, of course. We should actually be asking, “why the heck not.” Anything to draw eyes to EVs and to show that they can do anything that ICE cars can do, as well as more.

The 2018 SEMA show is currently underway in Las Vegas, and this is not the only development we have to share with you. Stay tuned for a killer Tesla Model S and a 1977 Porsche 911 that is sure to impress.

Back to the Bolt EV featured here. As GM Authority points out, it’s outfitted with over $1,000 worth of accessories from the Chevrolet catalog: black Chevy bowties, door sill plates, a black all-weather custom driver’s side floor mat, an illuminated charge port, and a wall-mounted 240V/32A EV charging unit. Pretty sweet, right? However, these GM add-ons don’t tell the whole story.

This Chevy Bolt EV has been transitioned to a utility “van” of sorts, complete with window panels and a uniquely lined cargo area. What better to follow the battery-electric eCOPO Camaro and carry its spare electric motor, along with other tools and parts? Yes, this Chevy Bolt EV may be used as a race support van for the upcoming, Tesla-killing Camaro, which is also on display at SEMA 2018.

Source: GM Authority

5 photos

Photos: GM Authority

17 Comments on "Chevy Bolt Panel Van Is The Electric Cargo Hatch Of Our Dreams"

Bruce Sanders
Of interest also: Autoblog.com You may wish to write up. Hyundai Motor Group said Wednesday that future Hyundai and Kia models will be equipped with solar panels capable of generating electricity as a way to increase fuel-efficiency and range and lower CO2 emissions. Hyundai says the solar panels will feature in the rooftops or hoods of select vehicles “after 2019” and will supplement traditional internal combustion, hybrid and battery-electric vehicles. The parent group said it’s developing three different types of solar roof charging systems comprised of a solar panel, controller and battery. The first generation will be a silicon solar panel system mounted to the rooftops of hybrid models and capable of charging 30 to 60 percent of the battery per day, depending on weather conditions and other factors, starting as early as 2020. The second generation involves a semi-transparent solar roof system applied to a panoramic sunroof and capable of charging an electric-vehicle battery or a battery mounted on a gasoline engine. Hyundai says the latter configuration will help it increase vehicle exports, since solar-equipped ICE vehicles will be able to adhere to regulations limiting CO2 emissions. A third-generation system is being tested right now. It will add solar… Read more »
3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Do Not Read Between The Lines

So, that’s another one. The Prime has an option but not available in the USA, possibly due to rollover safety. Might end up the same for HyunKia.

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
MikeG

Window dressing. Must be an insignificant battery capacity if you can recharge 30-60% in a day. Maybe if you park under some grow-lights.

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
daniel a cashmer

donk…. Solar panel densities have increased dramatically over time. Since the Kona EV and Niro EV are available now, and the Kia Soul EV is getting the battery/drivetrain of the Kona EV, with a range of 250+ miles, I’m fairly confident that they would be talking about charging those systems that are available on their cars now.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
17 minutes ago
Dan

USPS, here’s your new LLV. Or take the ID Buzz, cargo version. You can supplement with a few larger Chanje step vans if you really need them.

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Eric Cote

RIght? Why they wouldn’t just buy 100,000 of these is beyond me. Cost I suppose? Not sure how a custom USPS vehicle could ever be cheaper.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
menorman

Too bad GM doesn’t actually provide it at a lower price despite it missing a lot of stuff. It would really sell like hotcakes.

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
Eric Cote

What lots of stuff is it missing? A couple windows and seats? The items deleted must surely be made up for by the items added. That steel floor can’t be cheap.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Chris

I’ve read — probably here — the GM already sells a Bolt “incomplete” model which omits the back seat. It was probably pretty simple to remove the rear doors and make it a mini-cargo van.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
9 seconds ago
Joel

Would love to see a sprinter van body strapped on to a Model X sled. Even if they use it just for the mobile service vans… at first.

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
Andy

There is already an EV version of the sprinter.

https://electrek.co/2018/04/13/mercedes-benz-esprinter-all-electric-van/

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
ffbj

Looks better than the Bolt.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Vexar

A bit too small for all but urban parcel delivery. They didn’t even bother to remove the handles and door treatments on the rear doors. I see this competing with the UPS ebike that was recently revealed, from a cargo capacity..

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Andy

Probably not a big market in North America but in Europe it would sell well (depending on price). That sort of vehicle is used by a lot of builders, maintenence people etc, and most manufacturers have designs like that.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
amt

That’s Nice ! 🙂

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
50 minutes ago
VTLeaf

Can we do away with the kneejerk “Tesla killer” phraseology please.

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
42 minutes ago
BoltUp

They sure left a lot of space unused, that new floor sits way higher than the standard Bolt trunk floor, guess they couldn’t find a way around the battery stack under the back seat.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 minute ago