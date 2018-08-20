Clutch Your Pearls: 2019 Bolt EV Color ‘Shock’ Lives Up To Its Name
This Bolt Is So Bright I’ve Gotta Wear Shades
Americans tend to be very conservative in their car color choices. Well, ‘color’ is perhaps a strong word. According to Kelly Blue Book, 50% of all vehicles are silver, white or black. More free spirited, rebellious buyers might be drawn to a dark blue or gray. Maybe.
So when we heard that Chevrolet was adding a new yellow color option called ‘Shock’ on the 2019 Bolt EV we were curious how the new color would appear in person.
It was not quite what we expected:
In a video uploaded to their dealer YouTube account, Bill from Chevrolet of Naperville, IL introduces us to what he calls the “Tennis Ball” of cars. That playful description is accurate, as the car is a very bright neon yellow. “Safety Vest” or “Yellow Highlighter” of cars would also be appropriate.
No more wandering in a dark parking garage trying to remember where you left your Bolt. You’ll be able to spot it from a mile away. No car on the road is going to draw attention like a Bolt EV with a fresh coat of ‘Shock’.
We had hoped for something more similar to the yellow shown at the Opel Ampera-e reveal events. Sadly this was not the case.
However, the uniqueness of this neon yellow Chevy Bolt will absolutely appeal to some drivers. Like driving an Acid Green Porsche, a buyer knows their car is going to stand out.
While Chevy’s newest color option is not our cup of tea, what do you think? Let us know in the comment section below!
More photos and vehicle information: Chevrolet of Naperville
22 Comments on "Clutch Your Pearls: 2019 Bolt EV Color ‘Shock’ Lives Up To Its Name"
You should get an insurance discount for this standing out.
I’m going to refer to this as the Driver Confidence 3 package.
Korean very very Special Color for you!
You do realize the cars are built in the US which includes painting?
A lime green popsicle, is it sweet or sour?
It’s sweet *then* sour! 🙂
This color will be very popular here in Seahawk country.
That’s not the Seahawks accent color. This is more akin to a tennis ball or a reflective safety vest.
For those not familiar, the ‘Hawks’ eye in their logo is flourescent green. Its green, not this hellish color.
I will grant them one thing, it will be a safe car. That thing can be seen from space! Is this a direct result of the tie in with Cruise Automation? Those autonomous Bolts in this color make sense. Like a traffic cone saying: “stay away, I am a freakin’ ROBOT!”
My advice is that if you do something stupid like buying a car in this color, blame that decision on somebody else.
Blame GM, they’re Expert in how to not get this vehicle sold.
-Plastic interior, poor quality seats, poor quality suspension, now teenager colors too.
Who made this decision?
This is the incremental “improvement” they give the Bolt?
And they think their “competing with Tesla”???
They’d lose to Fiat.
Ms. Barra should be Fired.
And lets remember this is a $40,000 car.
Your economic analysis is spot-on, in my opinion, although I do disagree with your last paragraph. I don’t think the average US car buyer is that analytical, and they tend to buy what they like. For some time, many Americans simply don’t want to stand out on the road, for a variety of reasons.
Plus, as we all know on this site, it’s been scientifically shown that driving a black car is more efficient, make you more attractive, and improves your sex life.
I definitely would pick this color over some shade of black, some shade of silver, or some shade of white. For the record, my only regret on purchasing my White Pacifica was that I did not realize they were offering it in the Copper color. I would have totally gone with the copper.
I always thought bright colors were a smart decision, especially if you drive in areas that are prone to sudden horrible visibility conditions.
Example: sudden downpours in South Florida summers…the kind where your wipers can barely keep up, your side windows and mirrors are worse than useless because you are not sure if that is a white car next to you or is it a refraction of the road mist and streaming water going across the windows/mirror….. and you run the risk of getting hit/grazed when pulling to the shoulder…and good luck merging back in after the storm passes…
The shades of greys, blacks, dark blues and whites fade into the background/pavement and while still able to make them out, it takes extra effort…especially if they forget to turn on their headlights…yellow cars I’ve noticed are way easier to see during these crappy conditions….
Not hating it, but wish they’d have gone a bit further green and matched the Porsche 911 Acid Green. This color straddles the yellow/green line and I think that turns off some people. Reminds me of the Brazen Orange Metallic GTOs. In low light they were a nice orange but too often in person with sunlight they looked gold and totally wrong for a muscle car. Stop trying to be cute, just make yellow, yellow. Green, green. And orange, orange.
Same with the Arctic Blue available for Bolt, it’s stuck in no man’s land. It’s not silver, it’s not blue, and it’s not gray. I haven’t seen a single one on the roads. Instead they should have committed to a bright blue, like the Focus RS Nitrous Blue perhaps.
I fully ack that color is personal pref, but I don’t think i’m alone on this.
Exactly. This color pick is “off”.
Off everyone’s list.
What is that almost-orange, or almost-yellow, and the other almost-neon-green?
I miss the orange
I will NOT miss “The Orange” in 2020.
Adds new meaning to “going green”.
I didn’t know they made a RHD Bolt.
Go Chevy!
Probably would have gone with this if it had been available to us, would provide a color balance to our orange Crosstrek XV.
Someone on GM’s Board should be DEMANDING Ms. Barra DOUBLE Bolt sales.
Because this isn’t going to do it.
Her attitude seems to be we’re going to put this poorly designed Bolt out in the market to Die.