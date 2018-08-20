  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Clutch Your Pearls: 2019 Bolt EV Color ‘Shock’ Lives Up To Its Name

Clutch Your Pearls: 2019 Bolt EV Color ‘Shock’ Lives Up To Its Name

4 H BY WADE MALONE 22

This Bolt Is So Bright I’ve Gotta Wear Shades

Americans tend to be very conservative in their car color choices. Well, ‘color’ is perhaps a strong word. According to Kelly Blue Book, 50% of all vehicles are silver, white or black. More free spirited, rebellious buyers might be drawn to a dark blue or gray. Maybe.

More About the Bolt EV
2019 Chevy Bolt Gets Minor Updates - No Range Improvement
2019 Chevy Bolt EV Order Books Opened At Canadian Dealerships
Motor Trend Gives Positive Long-Term Verdict On Chevrolet Bolt EV

So when we heard that Chevrolet was adding a new yellow color option called ‘Shock’ on the 2019 Bolt EV we were curious how the new color would appear in person.

It was not quite what we expected:

New Bolt EV Shock Color From Side

New Bolt EV Shock Color From Rear

In a video uploaded to their dealer YouTube account, Bill from Chevrolet of Naperville, IL introduces us to what he calls the “Tennis Ball” of cars. That playful description is accurate, as the car is a very bright neon yellow. “Safety Vest” or “Yellow Highlighter” of cars would also be appropriate.

No more wandering in a dark parking garage trying to remember where you left your Bolt. You’ll be able to spot it from a mile away. No car on the road is going to draw attention like a Bolt EV with a fresh coat of ‘Shock’.

We had hoped for something more similar to the yellow shown at the Opel Ampera-e reveal events. Sadly this was not the case.

Opel Ampera-e

However, the uniqueness of this neon yellow Chevy Bolt will absolutely appeal to some drivers. Like driving an Acid Green Porsche, a buyer knows their car is going to stand out.

While Chevy’s newest color option is not our cup of tea, what do you think? Let us know in the comment section below!

More photos and vehicle information: Chevrolet of Naperville

CHEVY BOLT

Chevrolet Bolt EVs - finding more US driveways every month!
29 photos
The introduction (and US reception) of the Chevy Bolt EV has pulled forward GM's 200,000th sale by at least a year (now expected in Q2 2018) Chevrolet Bolt at the recent GM Official autocross event near Detroit. Chevrolet Bolt EV (wallpaper 2,560x) Chevrolet Bolt EV Chevrolet Bolt EV (wallpaper 2,560x) Chevrolet Bolt EV (wallpaper 2,560x) 2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV Chevrolet Bolt EV The best option overall is generally to drive at normal speed Chevrolet Bolt Yes, even GM with the upcoming Chevy Bolt EV and all-time US sales leader Volt already under its belt is part of the group looking to take down fleet mpg and emission requirements Chevrolet Bolt Chevrolet Bolt EV Interior Chevrolet Bolt EV: Lots of useful room inside...and a fair about of standard finishes Bolt Interior Chevy Bolt Chevrolet Bolt EV - right-hand-drive?! Chevy Bolt rear seats The rear seating area offers plenty of room for passengers Unfortunately, the 2017 Chevy Bolt seats look better than that feel Inside the 2017 Chevrolet Bolt

Categories: Chevrolet

Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

22 Comments on "Clutch Your Pearls: 2019 Bolt EV Color ‘Shock’ Lives Up To Its Name"

newest oldest most voted
Leeper

You should get an insurance discount for this standing out.

Vote Up70Vote Down Reply
3 hours ago
Wade Malone

I’m going to refer to this as the Driver Confidence 3 package.

Vote Up60Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Threader

Korean very very Special Color for you!

Vote Up0-4Vote Down Reply
3 hours ago
theflew

You do realize the cars are built in the US which includes painting?

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
rey

A lime green popsicle, is it sweet or sour?

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
Wade Malone

It’s sweet *then* sour! 🙂

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
AlanSqB

This color will be very popular here in Seahawk country.

Vote Up3-1Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
James

That’s not the Seahawks accent color. This is more akin to a tennis ball or a reflective safety vest.

For those not familiar, the ‘Hawks’ eye in their logo is flourescent green. Its green, not this hellish color.

I will grant them one thing, it will be a safe car. That thing can be seen from space! Is this a direct result of the tie in with Cruise Automation? Those autonomous Bolts in this color make sense. Like a traffic cone saying: “stay away, I am a freakin’ ROBOT!”

Vote Up0-1Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
ffbj

My advice is that if you do something stupid like buying a car in this color, blame that decision on somebody else.

Vote Up1-1Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
REXisKing

Blame GM, they’re Expert in how to not get this vehicle sold.
-Plastic interior, poor quality seats, poor quality suspension, now teenager colors too.

Who made this decision?
This is the incremental “improvement” they give the Bolt?
And they think their “competing with Tesla”???
They’d lose to Fiat.
Ms. Barra should be Fired.

And lets remember this is a $40,000 car.

Vote Up2-5Vote Down Reply
48 minutes ago
MT Michael
If I buy a Bolt, I’ll probably want a color like that. And I’m generally pretty conservative about color choice. (A good friend bought a Honda Fit in what she calls “Minion Yellow”, and it looks really good in person.) Color choice is often a matter of simple economics. If I expect to use it up and wear it out, I’ll pick a fun color. What’s the difference if it’s only going to be worth a few thousand when I’m done with it? Same thing applies if I ever lease where I’m not responsible for resale. More fun is better a value. If I have any thought of future resale, I choose silver, white, gold or similar light color, always metallic. If it’s going to be worth $10,000 or more when I sell it, I want to be able to sell it quickly instead of waiting for someone willing to consider a quirky color. And I don’t want the color used against me when negotiating. Fewer troubles, less stress, better value. Cars have increased in price so quickly relative to consumer income that it’s no surprise that everything is going white, silver and black. It’s simply a matter of protecting… Read more »
Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Lou Grinzo

Your economic analysis is spot-on, in my opinion, although I do disagree with your last paragraph. I don’t think the average US car buyer is that analytical, and they tend to buy what they like. For some time, many Americans simply don’t want to stand out on the road, for a variety of reasons.

Plus, as we all know on this site, it’s been scientifically shown that driving a black car is more efficient, make you more attractive, and improves your sex life.

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
59 minutes ago
=j

I definitely would pick this color over some shade of black, some shade of silver, or some shade of white. For the record, my only regret on purchasing my White Pacifica was that I did not realize they were offering it in the Copper color. I would have totally gone with the copper.

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Bob

I always thought bright colors were a smart decision, especially if you drive in areas that are prone to sudden horrible visibility conditions.

Example: sudden downpours in South Florida summers…the kind where your wipers can barely keep up, your side windows and mirrors are worse than useless because you are not sure if that is a white car next to you or is it a refraction of the road mist and streaming water going across the windows/mirror….. and you run the risk of getting hit/grazed when pulling to the shoulder…and good luck merging back in after the storm passes…

The shades of greys, blacks, dark blues and whites fade into the background/pavement and while still able to make them out, it takes extra effort…especially if they forget to turn on their headlights…yellow cars I’ve noticed are way easier to see during these crappy conditions….

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Brian D

Not hating it, but wish they’d have gone a bit further green and matched the Porsche 911 Acid Green. This color straddles the yellow/green line and I think that turns off some people. Reminds me of the Brazen Orange Metallic GTOs. In low light they were a nice orange but too often in person with sunlight they looked gold and totally wrong for a muscle car. Stop trying to be cute, just make yellow, yellow. Green, green. And orange, orange.

Same with the Arctic Blue available for Bolt, it’s stuck in no man’s land. It’s not silver, it’s not blue, and it’s not gray. I haven’t seen a single one on the roads. Instead they should have committed to a bright blue, like the Focus RS Nitrous Blue perhaps.

I fully ack that color is personal pref, but I don’t think i’m alone on this.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
53 minutes ago
REXisKing

Exactly. This color pick is “off”.
Off everyone’s list.

What is that almost-orange, or almost-yellow, and the other almost-neon-green?

Vote Up0-1Vote Down Reply
44 minutes ago
Brian

I miss the orange

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
33 minutes ago
William

I will NOT miss “The Orange” in 2020.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
28 minutes ago
Gary

Adds new meaning to “going green”.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
32 minutes ago
Bunny

I didn’t know they made a RHD Bolt.
Go Chevy!

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
26 minutes ago
BoltUp

Probably would have gone with this if it had been available to us, would provide a color balance to our orange Crosstrek XV.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
20 minutes ago
REXisKing

Someone on GM’s Board should be DEMANDING Ms. Barra DOUBLE Bolt sales.
Because this isn’t going to do it.

Her attitude seems to be we’re going to put this poorly designed Bolt out in the market to Die.

Vote Up0-1Vote Down Reply
9 minutes ago