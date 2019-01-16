With Chattanooga, VW Will Have 8 Plants For EVs Based On MEB

40 M BY MARK KANE

Volkswagen MEB platform to be utilized all over the world

Volkswagen announced an investment of $800 million in its Chattanooga, Tennessee plant to make it ready for all-electric car production from 2022. The plant will be supplied with battery cells from the new battery plant in Georgia, announced by SK Innovation. The production in Chattanooga will concern vehicles, electric motors and battery packs.

With the Chattanooga plant, German manufacturer intends to produce all-electric cars, based on MEB platform in 8 places around the world and we expect that more will be announced in the future:

Zwickau, Germany – from 2019, Volkswagen I.D.

Anting, China from 2020

Foshan, China from 2020

Dresden, Germany

Mlada Boleslav, Czech Republic

Emden, Germany from 2022

Hanover, Germany from 2022

Chattanooga, Tennessee, U.S. from 2022

The first all-electric, MEB-based model in the U.S. is to be Volkswagen I.D. CROZZ in 2020. We guess that Chattanooga will produce several EV models, including the Volkswagen I.D. BUZZ.

Through the investment of almost $50 billion (44 billion euros) on EVs and digital services through 2023, Volkswagen Group hopes to produce 150,000 BEVs annually by 2020, and 1 million by 2025. For comparison, in 2018 it was 50,000 for the VW brand (including plug-in hybrids).