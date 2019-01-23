CharIN: CCS Combo Standard To Offer V2G By 2025
10 M BY MARK KANE
CCS will offer all the bi-directional charging features
CharIN e.V. has released the roadmap for grid integration (V2H, V2G) of charging systems based on the Combined Charging System (CCS).
Initially, the organization was busy with the popularization of CCS around the world and increasing the power output, which is now set at 350 kW (or even more). The standard will also include grid integration features, but the timeframe is some 7 years from now before it will be ready, on par with CHAdeMO.
There are five levels of grid integration specified:
- Today: Grid-compliant Charging
- Till 2020: Level 1 – V1G Controlled Charging
- Till 2020: Level 2 – V1G/H Cooperative Charging
- Till 2025: Level 3 – V2H Bidirectional Charging
- Around 2025: Level 4 – V2G Aggregated (bidirectional) charging
“The CharIN e.V. recently published new position papers to illustrate their position towards grid integration and bidirectional charging, providing an outlook for future developments. The Combined Charging System (CCS) supports vehicle to grid communication (V2G) which enables power transfer from the electric car to the home or the grid.
The CharIN focus group Grid Integration defined the most urgent steps to-wards vehicle to gird (V2G) functionality based on ISO/IEC 15118. For 2019 real showcases with reverse power transfer (DC) to the EVSE are planned.
The CharIN e.V. published position papers defining the roadmap for V2G functionalities of CCS. What was a vision, now becomes a clear objective with defined tasks and a clear timeline. Customers will benefit from controlled charging and functions like Plug and Charge.
The members of CharIN will make the stepwise implementation happen and are looking forward to a prosperous future of bidirectional charging with its appealing business cases.”
Categories: Charging
Leave a Reply
Be the First to Comment!