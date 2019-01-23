CharIN: CCS Combo Standard To Offer V2G By 2025

10 M BY MARK KANE

CCS will offer all the bi-directional charging features

CharIN e.V. has released the roadmap for grid integration (V2H, V2G) of charging systems based on the Combined Charging System (CCS).

Initially, the organization was busy with the popularization of CCS around the world and increasing the power output, which is now set at 350 kW (or even more). The standard will also include grid integration features, but the timeframe is some 7 years from now before it will be ready, on par with CHAdeMO.

There are five levels of grid integration specified:

Today: Grid-compliant Charging

Till 2020: Level 1 – V1G Controlled Charging

Till 2020: Level 2 – V1G/H Cooperative Charging

Till 2025: Level 3 – V2H Bidirectional Charging

Around 2025: Level 4 – V2G Aggregated (bidirectional) charging