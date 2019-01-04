New BYTON Video Wraps Up a Productive 2018

9 M BY TOM MOLOUGHNEY

It’s been a busy and productive year for BYTON.

BYTON has been incredibly busy since making their world introduction at CES 2018. It’s hard to believe it’s only been a year since we met the BYTON team at CES in Las Vegas. Since then, we were invited by BYTON to visit them at the Beijing Auto Show and CES Asia. We were also able to tour their Nanjing factory and corporate offices in Shanghai, Munich, and Santa Clara, California.

Everything we’ve seen so far indicates to us that they are the real deal and aren’t going to experience the same problems other Chinese startups like Faraday Future and Lucid Air have. If they manage to stay on schedule, production M-Byte SUVs will roll off the production line at their Nanjing factory before the end of this year. Those vehicles will end up in the hands of Chinese customers, with US-destined M-Bytes arriving about 10 months later, in Q4 2020.

With so much happening in 2018 for the upstart automaker, BYTON put together this video to summarize their major events and remind us how far they’ve come in only 12 months.