Byton M-Byte Crossover Specs Versus Tesla Model S And Model X

42 M BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

How does the Byton M-Byte stack up to the Tesla Model S and X based on what we know so far?

Our good friend Sean Mitchell dives into the upcoming Byton M-Byte crossover. For those unaware of Byton, it’s one of few startups in the EV space that we believe has what it takes to be successful. Along with Rivian, Byton tops our list of new entrants. So, despite the fact that the M-Byte is a future car — while the Tesla Model S and Model X are already available — it just makes sense to inform people by providing a detailed comparison. Sean breaks down everything we know about the M-Byte and shows us how it stacks up to Tesla’s lineup.

If you don’t follow Sean on Twitter, it’s important to note that he’s started to branch out beyond Tesla vehicles. Now, he’s more aggressively covering all things EV-related. In fact, his channel is now renamed AllThingsEV.info. It wasn’t long ago when Sean was sitting at home pumping out one Tesla video after another. Now, he’s taken to traveling often, attending shows, conventions, first drives, unveilings, etc. He’s become a solid advocate for electric vehicle adoption and a top-notch source for EV information.

In this video, Sean focuses on three aspects of the vehicles: battery size and range, dimensions, and performance. He lets us know right away that Byton is using NEDC for its range calculation, which is not representative of real-world range. No worries, however, as Sean accounts for this in his comparison. In terms of dimensions, the M-Byte is shorter than the Model S and X, though it rides on a wheelbase that is about the same as the Tesla vehicles. In addition, it’s about as tall as the Model X.

Watch the video to learn about Sean’s observations. Then, share your thoughts with us in the comment section below.

Video Description via Sean Mitchell on YouTube:

Byton M-Byte specs VS Tesla Model S & X

In the video I cover Byton M-Byte’s battery size, range, dimensions, and performance.