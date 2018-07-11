BYD To Introduce Tang BEV And Song MAX PHEV By End Of 2018

47 M BY MARK KANE

Even more plug-ins in the pipeline from BYD.

More than 25,000 plug-ins sold in a single month by BYD in September 2018 in China is a record not set to last. The Chinese manufacturer is busy at work to expand its lineup to include new models.

Currently BYD offers several all-electric and plug-in hybrids: Tang PHEV, Song PHEV and BEV, Yuan BEV, Qin PHEV and BEV as well as e5 and e6 BEVs.

On top of those eight, there will be the all-electric Tang EV500 SUV with some 500 km (310 miles) of range, and BYD Song MAX DM plug-in hybrid (DM means dual mode) for seating of seven, which could be the closest type of vehicle to the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid.

According to news from China, both – Tang BEV and BYD Song MAX PHEV – are going to be introduced by the end of this year.

The question is whether BYD is able to produce enough batteries for 30,000 or 40,000 plug-ins if there ends up being such high demand.

