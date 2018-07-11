BYD To Introduce Tang BEV And Song MAX PHEV By End Of 2018
Even more plug-ins in the pipeline from BYD.
More than 25,000 plug-ins sold in a single month by BYD in September 2018 in China is a record not set to last. The Chinese manufacturer is busy at work to expand its lineup to include new models.
Currently BYD offers several all-electric and plug-in hybrids: Tang PHEV, Song PHEV and BEV, Yuan BEV, Qin PHEV and BEV as well as e5 and e6 BEVs.
On top of those eight, there will be the all-electric Tang EV500 SUV with some 500 km (310 miles) of range, and BYD Song MAX DM plug-in hybrid (DM means dual mode) for seating of seven, which could be the closest type of vehicle to the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid.
According to news from China, both – Tang BEV and BYD Song MAX PHEV – are going to be introduced by the end of this year.
The question is whether BYD is able to produce enough batteries for 30,000 or 40,000 plug-ins if there ends up being such high demand.
More EVs than all European automakers together
Are you looking at global sales or just sales in a particular market?
I haven’t been tracking them really, but I thought most manufacturers that aren’t Tesla or the Volt had their EV sales focused outside the US.
This does not make any sense to me. I drove the Tang BEV 4 years ago at a private test track event in Minnesota. It was not very well-built, though. The display flickered out as it struggled to get to 45 mph. Roomy, though!
As from 2025 BYD will sell only Plug-In models. That is their goal. And it’s looking more and more likely that they actually will achieve that goal.
Both Tesla and BYD managed to sell more than 100,000 Plug-In EV’s in 2017. And both Tesla and BYD will manage to sell more than 200,000 Plug-In EV’s in 2018.
The difference is that Tesla makes only BEV’s. And BYD makes both BEV’s and PHEV’s.