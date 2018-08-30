Largest Private Bus Operator In Vancouver Goes Electric With BYD

60 M BY MARK KANE

BYD will supply electric buses to Vancouver

Vancouver’s largest private bus operator, WESTCOAST Sightseeing, is committed to having a 100% clean-energy fleet by 2023.

The entire fleet consists of 90 buses of various types (open top buses, double decks, singles and others) and BYD was contracted as the exclusive supplier for the transition to electric.

“WESTCOAST Sightseeing will also work with city to develop charging infrastructure that will not only benefit WESTCOAST but many other companies that want to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions and climate impact.” “The BYD battery-electric buses will make an immediate improvement to air quality and noise levels for the B.C. region. These buses alone will deliver a reduction in carbon emissions of some 4,500 Metric Tons of carbon emissions per year based on EPA standards.” “WESTCOAST Sightseeing recently added Electric Harbour tours to its line of sightseeing products, providing the first Harbor tour on a 100% electric boat in Vancouver.”

So far, BYD invested more than $250 million in North America and delivered more than 270 electric buses (over 600 were sold/ordered), which means that over 300 need to be produced and delivered.

Deliveries worldwide already exceed 35,000 (mostly in China).

Rob Safrata, Chief Executive Officer of WESTCOAST Sightseeing said:

“Our business is built around the natural beauty of our home and we are especially conscious of the impact our day-to-day operations has on the environment. We are proudly working towards a greener and more sustainable future. And adding electric buses and boats is the first step to achieve our goal in 2023 of becoming the first Sightseeing firm in Canada with 100% electric vehicles.”

BYD Canada’s Vice President Ted Dowling said: