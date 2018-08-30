BMW iNEXT To Get Battery Cells From CATL

2 H BY MARK KANE

BMW iNEXT confirmed to use CATL batteries.

The upcoming Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited (CATL) battery factory in Erfurt, Germany will supply battery cells for the all-electric long-range BMW iNEXT model.

The cells for iNEXT will be produced from 2021, and then assembled into battery packs in the BMW Group plant in Dingolfing.

“At the beginning of the third quarter, the BMW Group signed a long-term contract with the Chinese company Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited (CATL) to supply battery cells with a value of four billion euros. The award of this contract was a decisive factor in CATL’s decision to build the world’s most advanced battery cell manufacturing facility in Germany. From 2021 onwards, cells for the BMW iNEXT – which will be manufactured at the BMW Group plant in Dingolfing – will be supplied by the new CATL plant in Erfurt. The BMW Group has thereby anchored the entire e-mobility value chain in Germany – from battery cell production through to the finished vehicle.”

iNEXt will not be the only model powered by CATL, as the Chinese manufacturer received an order for €4 billion (€4.5 billion) of batteries. Only €1.5 billion falls on the German facility, while the rest are to be produced in China (where BMW also produces and sell plug-ins – the BMW iX3 is to be produced in China).

The other model which we believe will get CATL cells could be the BMW i4, but the possibilities are endless and BMW probably will pragmatically select various batteries for various models depending on the situation.

The main supplier for the BMW i3/i8 and other models was and still is Samsung SDI.