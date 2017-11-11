BMW CEO Says Electric Mobility Is Brand’s “Top Priority”

3 days ago by Mark Kane

The BMW Group is on track to sell 100,000 plug-in electric vehicles this year, and at the same time reach cumulative sales of 200,000 vehicles.

BMW’s CEO Harald Krüger, was recently interviewed by Canadian Driving.ca, and revealed that electric mobility is a top priority for the company.

At the most recent Frankfurt Motor Show in October, the German manufacturer revealed:

It was lot of concepts, while the company’s current offerings also includes around 10 different all-electric or plug-in hybrid models, of which, in September founds more than 10,000 for the first time.

Later this month, BMW is promising to bring 5 all-electric models to the LA Auto Show (some like the i3s, MINI Electric that we saw in Germany), but also a brand new “World Premiere” offering that we have yet to see.

Harald Krüger boasts that besides the lithium-ion cells (supplied by Samsung SDI), BMW is developing and producing its electrified cars in-house (battery packs, power-trains):

“Not many companies can achieve that. We can react quickly to demands and segments, and the flexibility of our architecture for front- and rear-wheel drive can deliver into several sections.”

The switch to plug-in vehicles also brings a lot of new challenges for car manufacturers, because they need to engage the new “refuelling” (charging) infrastructure, while at the same time need to be involved with the re-use/second life of their electric vehicle’s batteries, as well as other new topics that require investments in an already capital-intensive business that is full of new technologies (autonomous driving, connectivity). On charging Krüger said:

“You need a knowledge network to develop a charging standard. Companies cannot afford three or four standards, and customers need to be able to use every available charging station with standardized switches.”

source: Driving.ca via BMW Blog