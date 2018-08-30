Watch Bjorn Test Out Kia Niro EV
3 H BY DOMENICK YONEY 8
Only the camera rolls in this first video.
Bjorn Nyland has gotten his hands on the 2019 Kia Niro EV. As the best-known electric vehicle YouTuber in all of Norway (perhaps the world), he’s well-acquainted with the handful of all-electric crossovers about to hit showrooms. He recently had a first drive in the Jaguar I-Pace and has also raced the Hyundai Kona Electric for 600 miles. He even owns a Tesla Model X which serves as a sort of benchmark for what the other brands are bringing. All that to say, he is well qualified to sit in this car and judge.
Now, this footage is limited to a non-driving review — an on-the-road-report is on the way — but that’s ok because it gives our host plenty of time to go over all the details in the cabin of the Korean car. He checks out the quality of all the surfaces, runs through many of the menus on both the middle console and the driver’s display, revealing many cool features. It’s not all about the driver too, as he spends time in the back seat as well as the behind the rear hatch.
It’s here that his familiarity with the Hyundai Kona Electric pays off. The two vehicles are built on the same platform, and though the Kia is a separate brand and the Niro EV a slightly larger vehicle, they still seem to share a number of physical elements as well as software. This dual usage across brands is something that really pays off for owners, as the synergy of the brands leads to lower cost, which in turn allows for better pricing.
Overall, you can tell Bjorn is quite pleased with the new Niro EV, even ahead of the driving experience. If you were considering the Kona Electric, it may even give you pause. It should be interesting to see how they compare when the rubber hits the road.
Source: YouTube
Leave a Reply
8 Comments on "Watch Bjorn Test Out Kia Niro EV"
looks good
I would probably buy this car if I could… but I doubt it will actually become a 50-state car.
H/K isn’t serious about the EV market, or even the electrified market. In August, H/K sold a *total* of 482 EVs/PHEVs in the US. Their claims to become a strong entry in the EV market are a bad joke. And this from someone who’s bought 5 of their products since 2009.
Well, they are more serious than most. How many other automotive groups can you mention that have two 200+ mile EVs and that will have 4 such models within 6 months?
Add the fact that they are sold in a number of markets across the world.
But with that said they could easily increase the production tenfold and sell everything and still have demand left.
They are serious, but mostly in their home market, and select European markets. They sold 38k PEV the first 7 months of this year.
Looking forward to this. CARB is one few perks in living in high tax Cali
If you get one, we’d love to have you share your buying/ownership experience on the Forum.
https://www.insideevsforum.com/community/index.php?forums/kia-niro.56/
Pet peeve alert…I don’t really have time to watch a 26+ minute video for this or other products at any given moment. Perhaps a quick five-bullet summary for these pieces would be helpful.
Sometimes we provide an in-depth summary of the entire video. Other times we just expect that people will watch the video and we don’t want to bore them with having to also read an article. We’ll have much more coverage on the Niro coming up.