Bjorn Drives Kia Niro EV 310 Miles On A Charge

51 M BY DOMENICK YONEY

Compares efficiency with Hyundai Kona Electric

We just watched electric vehicle YouTuber Bjorn Nyland give us a pretty thorough rundown on the interior of the upcoming Kia Niro EV. Now that we are all caught up on everything associated with the cabin, it’s time to stretch the crossover’s legs on the highway. (If you haven’t seen that first one yet, go ahead and watch it now. We’ll wait.)

Though most driving tests might focus on the vehicle’s dynamics — the handling, braking, and other performance metrics — our host here has other things on his minds: questions that are more likely to arise in the minds of prospective EV buyers. This means that instead of acceleration runs and circles around a skid pad, the video starts in a humble parking garage in the heart of Seoul, South Korea. Well, maybe not so humble. As Nyland points out, the place is lousy with charging stations. There are a number of DC fast chargers as well as a ton of the slower level 2 variety. It’s like this bit of South Korea already lives in the future.

Basically, the plan is to drive the Kia Niro EV from the parking garage all the way to the coast and then back again. Accompanied by his lovely wife, our protagonist, fully charged, gets the motor running and heads out on the highway. If your definition of looking for adventure includes testing Lane Following Assist (LFA) and frequently checking efficiency figures, that’s good, because that’s what’s coming your way.

As they make their way to the coast, we notice a few things. One, the LFA driver’s assist seems to work quite well on the nicely maintained highway. We can also see that it seems like the Kia Niro EV is slightly less efficient than the Hyundai Kona Electric. That makes sense because, although they are built on the same platform, the Kia is actually a bit bigger. We can’t make a direct comparison, though, because the conditions were quite different from those when he tested the Kona Electric.

If you don’t have the 20 minutes it takes to watch the entire video, (spoiler alert) he arrives back safely after traveling a total of 310.8 miles (500.2 km) on a single charge of the 64 kWh battery and had an indicated 6.8 miles (11 km) of range left. His speed averaged about 56 miles per hour (90KPH) most of the trip. The expected average range of the Niro EV in everyday use is expected to be about 236 miles. We have to say, we’re pretty impressed with its performance.

Finally, if you’ve read all this instead of taking the time to watch the video, please reconsider. It might not have the action and drama of the Bourne Conspiracy, but it does feature plenty of shots of Korea countryside, Mario Kart rainbow road tunnels, and the coolest roadside rest areas ever. Enjoy!

Source: YouTube