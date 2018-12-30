Behind The Scenes Of Audi E-Tron Development: Video

1 H BY MARK KANE

The Audi e-tron – a making of

Audi released a new documentary on the development and production of the e-tron, its first electric SUV, which is also one of the most expensive projects in company’s history.

Development of a first all-electric model for series production is always demanding. Audi went through a lot of testing and the video shows us many new things from behind the scenes.

Because it’s Audi, and Audi is not too fond of Tesla, around 15:55 you can hear a little bit about the competition in the EV segment. Like how Tesla’s production problems damaged its image, and that established manufacturers (Jaguar, Mercedes-Benz, and Porsche) are moving quickly.