The Audi e-tron – a making of

Audi released a new documentary on the development and production of the e-tron, its first electric SUV, which is also one of the most expensive projects in company’s history.

Development of a first all-electric model for series production is always demanding. Audi went through a lot of testing and the video shows us many new things from behind the scenes.

Audi e-tron
Because it’s Audi, and Audi is not too fond of Tesla, around 15:55 you can hear a little bit about the competition in the EV segment. Like how Tesla’s production problems damaged its image, and that established manufacturers (Jaguar, Mercedes-Benz, and Porsche) are moving quickly.

1 Comment on "Behind The Scenes Of Audi E-Tron Development: Video"

Rasmus Christensen

“Because it’s Audi, and Audi is not too fond of Tesla, around 15:55 you can hear a little bit about the competition in the EV segment. Like how Tesla’s production problems damaged its image, and that established manufacturers (Jaguar, Mercedes-Benz, and Porsche) are moving quickly.”

This is the exact reason I ditched german cars. They have been doing this to Hyundai and kia for years. Today a kia is much more reliable than any car from the vw group.

20 minutes ago