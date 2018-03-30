Autogefühl Checks Out Audi e-tron Interior, Gets First Ride
BY MARK KANE
The Audi e-tron premier is near, so the German manufacturer is now presenting the pre-production prototype in camouflage, but with the final version of the interior displayed
The interior itself is quite interesting (see more images here) because of the cameras and displays that replace the side-mirrors. Not everyone will be ready to get rid of mirrors though, as it’s quite a different experience and requires time to get used to.
Autogefühl had the chance to take to the passenger seat and preview the driving experience in city driving.
After the recent postponement of the official unveiling, we are not sure when we will see the production version in full swing. Hopefully soon though.
“In today’s Autogefühl’s episode, we present you the extensive preview of the all-new Audi e-tron, the first ever all-electric Audi. This will be the final interior and also we can give you a first impression of the driving experience. Interesting: Check technology highlights like the Virtual Mirrors. The Exterior paint is still camo-style.”
