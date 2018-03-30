Autogefühl Checks Out Audi e-tron Interior, Gets First Ride

1 H BY MARK KANE

The Audi e-tron premier is near, so the German manufacturer is now presenting the pre-production prototype in camouflage, but with the final version of the interior displayed

The interior itself is quite interesting (see more images here) because of the cameras and displays that replace the side-mirrors. Not everyone will be ready to get rid of mirrors though, as it’s quite a different experience and requires time to get used to.

Autogefühl had the chance to take to the passenger seat and preview the driving experience in city driving.

After the recent postponement of the official unveiling, we are not sure when we will see the production version in full swing. Hopefully soon though.