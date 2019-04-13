Audi Announces Q2 L e-tron With 38 kWh Battery For China

5 M BY MARK KANE

Audi Q2 L e-tron enters the Chinese market with a relatively small battery

At the 2019 Shanghai Auto Show next week Audi will present its first all-electric model designed for the Chinese market – the Audi Q2 L e-tron.

It will be produced locally starting this summer in the Foshan plant in partnership with FAW.

The compact crossover/SUV will be equipped with a rather small 38 kWh battery, good for about 265 km (164.7 mi), “determined according to the local homologation procedure”, which probably means NEDC.



“The body of the Audi Q2 L e-tron is 33 millimeters (1.3 in) longer than that of the basic model. The car is powered by an electric motor on the front axle that mobilizes 100 kilowatts and 290 newton meters (213.9 lb-ft). With a battery capacity of 38 kilowatt hours, it has a range of up to 265 kilometers (164.7 mi), determined according to the local homologation procedure.”

Audi Q2 L e-tron specs:

38 kWh battery

electric motor output: 100 kW and 290 Nm

and 33 millimeters (1.3 in) longer than that of the basic model

The Audi Q2 L e-tron will be made in China followed by the Audi e-tron in 2020, also produced locally.



Audi BEV models:

Audi AI:ME concept:

The other new vehicle in Shanghai from Audi will be the autonomous Audi AI:ME concept, but it’s not yet clear whether it’s electric or not.