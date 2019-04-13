Audi Announces Q2 L e-tron With 38 kWh Battery For China

Audi Q2 L e-tron enters the Chinese market with a relatively small battery
At the 2019 Shanghai Auto Show next week Audi will present its first all-electric model designed for the Chinese market – the Audi Q2 L e-tron.
It will be produced locally starting this summer in the Foshan plant in partnership with FAW.
The compact crossover/SUV will be equipped with a rather small 38 kWh battery, good for about 265 km (164.7 mi), “determined according to the local homologation procedure”, which probably means NEDC.
“The body of the Audi Q2 L e-tron is 33 millimeters (1.3 in) longer than that of the basic model. The car is powered by an electric motor on the front axle that mobilizes 100 kilowatts and 290 newton meters (213.9 lb-ft). With a battery capacity of 38 kilowatt hours, it has a range of up to 265 kilometers (164.7 mi), determined according to the local homologation procedure.”
up to 265 km (164.7 mi), “determined according to the local homologation procedure”
front-wheel drive
electric motor output: 100 kW and 290 Nm
33 millimeters (1.3 in) longer than that of the basic model
The Audi Q2 L e-tron will be made in China followed by the Audi e-tron in 2020, also produced locally.
Audi CEO Bram Schot:
“With both the Audi Q2 L e-tron and Audi e-tron electric models, we are launching a new era in China with our partner FAW. The compact SUV will be produced locally already this year and, beginning in 2020, the Audi e-tron will also be produced in China, our largest and most important market worldwide.”
Audi BEV models:
Audi e-tron (already in production, deliveries in early 2019)
The other new vehicle in Shanghai from Audi will be the autonomous Audi AI:ME concept, but it’s not yet clear whether it’s electric or not.
“Another highlight of Audi’s presence in Shanghai is the world premiere of a visionary concept car for tomorrow’s urban mobility: the Audi AI:ME shows the ideas of Audi designers and developers for a compact car of the future. The show car offers a roomy, futuristic interior and capability for level 4 automated driving. This allows the occupants the freedom to do what they like with their time on board. The Audi AI:ME offers a broad range of high-tech features for communication, entertainment, or simply relaxation.”
Leave a Reply
Be the First to Comment!