Audi Puts Price Tag On E-Tron In UK

Audi has announced UK pricing for its first all-electric road car, the e-tron SUV.

The big battery vehicle will start at £70,805, and will go up against the Tesla Model X and Jaguar I-Pace in the emerging electric SUV market.

The car made its first UK appearance this week in a Milton Keynes shopfront, giving potential customers the perfect chance to take a look at the car for the first time in the metal. The Buckinghamshire new town is not only Audi’s UK home, but it is also one of four key locations chosen by the UK Government to spearhead vehicle emissions reduction initiatives as part of its Go Ultra Low Cities programme.

The e-tron is powered by a pair of zero-emission electric motors which, despite the car’s size, help it get to 62 mph in less than six seconds. Driving range is an impressive 248 miles, making it an ideal standard bearer for the Go Ultra Low scheme.

Because of that, the e-tron will take pride of place in the Electric Vehicle Experience Centre (EVEC) for a short period. The EVEC is located in Crown Walk, part of Milton Keynes’ famous Grade II listed shopping mall, and is the result of a £9 million government investment. The EVEC has been described as ‘the UK’s first brand-neutral center for electric and plug-in vehicles’, showcasing the latest in electrified vehicle technology for potential adopters of the technology. Visitors can also enjoy short test drives of EVs at the center.

Audi’s first production electric vehicle comes packed with technology. A high-voltage 36-cell battery, 95kWh battery provides the power to the twin-motor, 402 bhp drivetrain. The battery is chargeable at fast charging stations with direct current (DC) at up to 150 kW, which is a first for a production car, and can be topped up to 80 percent of its capacity in just 30 minutes. Of course, home charging is also supported, and can be made even more efficient with the installation of a wall box.

As well as the supercar-like power figure and 248 mile driving range, the e-tron of course benefits from Audi’s trademark four-wheel drive, made possible by having a motor on each axle.