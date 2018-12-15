  1. Home
BY MARK KANE

Get ready for electric racing cowboys

As the new season of Formula E starts in Ad Diriyah, Saudi Arabia on December 15 (today), Audi has released a new series of clips – Embrace The Future Of Racing – about its Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler Formula E Team and Audi e-tron electric car.

“The countdown to the start of the 5th Formula E season starts today! Discover through what kind of stories we convinced the cowboy of the Formula E and the electric mobility of Audi. Stay tuned for more clips to come”

Sorry, we can’t hear you, old man!

Too fast to count for a cowboy.

We hope that all of you have better instincts than our cowboy!

The beauty of the Audi e-tron FE05 even charms conservative cowboys. This beast is definitely worth a thousand pictures!

Don’t feel too safe! We’ll also amaze you off the Formula E tracks with the all new Audi e-tron!

Not a car for an old man! The all new Audi e-tron defines a new level of excitement.

Leave a Reply

4 Comments on "Audi’s Embrace The Future Of Electric Videos Feature Cowboys, Old Men"

proppo
proppo

Sounds like the typical German superiority complex. Let’s make fun of an American sub-type to sell our cars. What does an American cowboy have to do with Formula E? When Audi make a useful electric pickup, they can start poking that crowd, otherwise, fu Audi.

2 hours ago
Rudi

bad vibes ;-P

1 hour ago
Andy

Well, I think the E-Tron is going to be a nice car and Audis are likeable cars. Nevertheless you are right, I do not see why the champions of Diesel manipulations (Audi produced cheat-Diesels till April 2018!!!!) needs such a cheap joke.

1 hour ago
rabatjoie

Wow, the PR types really did not hit the right tone with these. They feel very cringey to watch. In general it’s never a good idea to have a character point out some supposed flaw and then ridicule him. I think it would have been a smarter move to somehow have the cowboy character like/respect the EV despite his reservations or despite appearances. Like this, he’s only a sad projection of what the PR firm types think is a person living in the past.

44 minutes ago