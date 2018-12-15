Audi’s Embrace The Future Of Electric Videos Feature Cowboys, Old Men

2 H BY MARK KANE

Get ready for electric racing cowboys

As the new season of Formula E starts in Ad Diriyah, Saudi Arabia on December 15 (today), Audi has released a new series of clips – Embrace The Future Of Racing – about its Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler Formula E Team and Audi e-tron electric car.

“The countdown to the start of the 5th Formula E season starts today! Discover through what kind of stories we convinced the cowboy of the Formula E and the electric mobility of Audi. Stay tuned for more clips to come”

Sorry, we can’t hear you, old man!

Too fast to count for a cowboy.

We hope that all of you have better instincts than our cowboy!

The beauty of the Audi e-tron FE05 even charms conservative cowboys. This beast is definitely worth a thousand pictures!

Don’t feel too safe! We’ll also amaze you off the Formula E tracks with the all new Audi e-tron!

Not a car for an old man! The all new Audi e-tron defines a new level of excitement.