More Audi E-Tron Sportback Electric Spy Photos Surface
The Audi e-tron Sportback electric was seen again.
More Audi e-tron Sportback spy photos landed in our inbox, which enables us to closely look at the test mule in winter scenery.
As you can see, the Sportback’s front cleary reminds us of the Audi e-tron – the lights, front grill. The main difference is in the rear. Audi expects that the different style will attract more buyers to the e-tron, rather than by just having the conventional SUV alone.
The question is when we will see the unveiling of the production version. It could be in September at the Frankfurt Motor Show maybe, as production should start by the end of this year. That is, provided Audi stays on track with its original timeline.
We expect this Sportback version to use the same all-electric powertrain as the e-tron SUV.
Credit: CarPix
Where are the Tesla Model Y spy photos?
Rennie.
I know the fan boys are annoying, but you don’t need to tease them.
The Model Y will be winter tested as well, but you can also do it on the Southern Hemisphere in „summer“. Or maybe they are testing right now, but nobody has caught them yet.
I guess it will do better aerodynamically, but I still prefer the SUV, or sedan body style over this weird mix car makers are doing right now.
But SUVs sell good and so does more range, so this will probably do rather well.
Surprise, looks like an Audi!