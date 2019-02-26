More Audi E-Tron Sportback Electric Spy Photos Surface

1 H BY MARK KANE

The Audi e-tron Sportback electric was seen again.

More Audi e-tron Sportback spy photos landed in our inbox, which enables us to closely look at the test mule in winter scenery.

As you can see, the Sportback’s front cleary reminds us of the Audi e-tron – the lights, front grill. The main difference is in the rear. Audi expects that the different style will attract more buyers to the e-tron, rather than by just having the conventional SUV alone.

The question is when we will see the unveiling of the production version. It could be in September at the Frankfurt Motor Show maybe, as production should start by the end of this year. That is, provided Audi stays on track with its original timeline.

We expect this Sportback version to use the same all-electric powertrain as the e-tron SUV.

8 photos

Credit: CarPix

