Rendering Shows What Production Audi E-Tron May Look Like

Is this what the upcoming, all-electric 2019 Audi e-tron might look like?

We’ve shared a multitude of spy shots of Audi’s forthcoming e-tron electric SUV. The automaker has been teasing this vehicle for almost three years and we still haven’t seen it without the camo. About a month ago, we finally got a look at the e-tron prototype’s cabin. Soon enough, we’ll be on hand to see the vehicle in person at a special event in San Francisco on September 17th. For now, we can get a better idea of what the e-tron may look like based on this latest rendering by Automedia.

Audi plans to release full specs and pricing on September 17th as well. Additionally, the automaker will open the e-tron’s online configurator so that potential U.S. customers may reserve their vehicle with a $1,000 fee. However, it’s still unclear when the e-tron will be making its official world debut. Some reports are calling for September in Frankfurt, while others are announcing a debut in Paris in October. It was originally set for August 30th at the Audi Summit in Brussels, Belgium, but CEO Rupert Stadler was arrested, so plans changed.

The Audi e-tron will be powered by two electric motors with a combined output of 355 horsepower. Juice will be supplied by a 95-kWh lithium-ion battery pack. According to Audi, the e-tron will be capable of achieving a zero-to-62-mph sprint in under six seconds and have a top speed of ~124 mph. The e-tron will travel about 250 miles on the WLTP cycle. Additionally, Audi says the e-tron’s regenerative braking will boost the SUV’s range by up to 30 percent.

Originally, Audi planned for deliveries to begin near the end of 2018. At this point, it’s looking like early 2019 is more realistic. As most of this information is continually changing, we’ll keep you updated as new announcements proceed.

