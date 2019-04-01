Audi E-Tron Gets Electric Range Rating From CARB

10 M BY MARK KANE

We don’t know EPA test results yet.

The Audi e-tron didn’t yet receive the EPA energy consumption numbers (at least results were not published on the EPA website), but we found that the California Air Resources Board already is using a UDDS range rating of 277.55 (446.6 km).

The UDDS is an old test cycle, known also as U.S. FTP-72 (Federal Test Procedure) cycle or LA-4 cycle, which is a little infamous because it’s too optimistic. It was first disappointing when the Nissan LEAF in 2011 wasn’t able to provide a real-world 100 miles (161 km) of range, seen in the LA-4 result. A couple of years later, the U.S. industry switched to EPA tests, but it seems that CARB is still using UDDS in its ZEV credits documents.

In Europe, Audi e-tron is rated at up to 417 km (259.1 miles) under the WLTP test cycle (the particular number depends on wheel size).

The EPA numbers – expected to be released soon – are typically slightly lower than WLTP. We bet it will be below 250 miles (400 km).

By the way, Audi e-tron can get 3.28 ZEV credits.

Audi e-tron specs:

0-60 mph in 5.5 seconds or 0-100 km/h in 5.7 seconds



or Top speed – 124 mph

up to 417 km (259.1 miles) under WLTP test cycle

under WLTP test cycle 95 kWh battery (36 cell modules, each module is equipped with 12 pouch cells, nominal voltage of 396 volts)



(36 cell modules, each module is equipped with 12 pouch cells, nominal voltage of 396 volts) battery pack weight: 700 kilograms (1543.2 lb)

dual-motor all-wheel drive – up to 300 kW and 664 Nm in S mode (boost) or up to 265 kW and 561 Nm in D mode . Front motor is 135 kW, the rear is 165 kW (S mode).

or . Front motor is 135 kW, the rear is 165 kW (S mode). Maximum tow rating – 1,800 kg (4,000 pounds) when properly equipped

9.6 kW on-board charger (240 V, 40 A) in U.S. and 11 kW or 22 kW three-phase in Europe

on-board charger (240 V, 40 A) in U.S. and or three-phase in Europe DC fast charging up to 150 kW: 0-80% in 30 minutes

Source: fourtitude.com