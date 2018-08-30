Audi e-tron Is Ready For Everyday Adventure With This Roof Box
Audi e-tron’s roof box or Tesla Model X’s falcon wing doors?
In one of the most recent ads, Audi presents the e-tron as an electric SUV ready for everyday adventure.
There are
Musk have features you will not find in a Tesla Model X, like the roofbox. To us, the e-tron and Model X are on opposite sides – e-tron is a more conventional car, while the Model X with the falcon wing doors is more a “look at me”. As the established manufacturers finally get into EVs, we will have an opportunity to see which approach is more preferred by the customers.
Because of some delays, the Audi e-tron is expected in Norway in December. Other markets in Europe probably will get first deliveries early in 2019.
In it for the everyday adventure. #etron
Get electrified on https://t.co/bVxI0XUtMf#ElectricHasGoneAudi #AudiElectric pic.twitter.com/9BN6bbVTQu
— Audi (@AudiOfficial) November 27, 2018
there we have the money shot…. large electric SUV appropriate for Norway can be fitted with a roofbox. Life is easy without silly #falcondoors https://t.co/HSqZA7HmoS
— Matthias Schmidt (@auto_schmidt) November 27, 2018
Categories: General
Leave a Reply
1 Comment on "Audi e-tron Is Ready For Everyday Adventure With This Roof Box"
Duh!