Audi e-tron Sales In March Kicked Off At Four Digit Volume

1 H BY MARK KANE

Now it’s time for the remaining 20,000

March was under the siege of the Tesla Model 3, but it wasn’t the only important BEV model introduced in Europe, as Audi finally started customer deliveries of the e-tron.

According to Audi’s press release, we assume that sales exceeded 1,000 as the new registrations in the two biggest markets were:

Norway – 621

Germany – 490

Audi received more than 20,000 reservations for the e-tron globally and around one third comes from Norway!

Sales in the U.S. will begin in May, while in China sales start in the second half of 2019.

“In March, the brand with the four rings delivered the Audi e-tron to the first customers in Europe. Most went to Germany (490) and Norway (621). The Scandinavian country is the electric mobility trailblazer in Europe, with electric vehicles set to account for almost 50 percent of the overall Norwegian market in 2019. The demand for the Audi e-tron is correspondingly high: Around a third of the more than 20,000 advance reservations worldwide come from Norway. Deliveries in the United States will begin in May. The model will be available in dealerships in China in the second half of the year.”