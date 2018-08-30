Audi e-tron Configurator Now Live: Build Yours Today

4 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

Let’s take a look at what it would cost to get a top-tier 2019 Audi e-tron.

Now that we’ve returned from the Audi e-tron debut in San Francisco, we figured it was time to hop on the configurator and check it out. As we previously reported, the e-tron starts at $74,800 for the very well-equipped entry-level Premium Plus model. You can choose to upgrade to the Prestige trim ($81,800), which comes with a handful of extras, like leather upholstery, a head-up display, memory seats, a Driver Assistance package, and an Air Quality package. For those who could afford it and acted immediately to be one of the first 999 customers, the $86,700 First Edition model came completely decked out, but it’s already sold out, says Audi.

Reserving an e-tron costs $1,000, which is completely refundable up until U.S. deliveries begin in the second quarter of 2019. Currently, only the base Premium Plus and Prestige trims are showing on the configurator. Audi has confirmed that the 999 First Edition models are already spoken for. Below is a screenshot of the two trims for comparison.

In addition to what you see below, there are several optional packages and accessories, all of which can be added to the base model. The most expensive option is the Driver Assistance Plus package, priced at $2,850, which comes standard in the Prestige model. Other packages include Cold Weather and Towing.

First, we configured the base Premium Plus trim. Checking all the boxes and choosing upgraded paint resulted in an MSRP of $81,834. Next, we chose the Prestige trim. Again, we added the upgraded paint, as well as any packages that were available. However, since the Prestige is more inclusive, there weren’t as many choices. In the end, a loaded Prestige will set you back $86,584, which is right in line with the e-tron First Edition.

If you’d like to check out the Audi e-tron configurator or are ready to build and reserve your own, follow the link below. Also, we’d love to hear more about your thoughts on the e-tron in our comment section.

Source: Audi

Audi e-tron

28 photos

Audi e-tron premiere SF