Audi e-tron: Under The Skin, Battery Pack, Motors & More

Battery packs, motors and more e-tron under the skin parts.

Audi is going to electrify its entire range through four BEV platforms and the first platform for the Audi e-tron and upcoming e-tron Sportback is quite capable.

The first all-electric Audi on the market (R8 e-tron dud aside) offers a long range (expected well over 400 km/250 miles WLTP), all-wheel drive with decent acceleration (0-60 mph in 5.5 seconds) and fast charging at 150 kW (0-80% in 30 minutes).

Audi e-tron
Let’s check out how it’s built. Here is the liquid-cooled battery pack – 95 kWh. It consists of 36 modules, 12 cells each – total 432 cells. The cells are pouch type, 60 kWh, supplied by LG Chem. The nominal voltage of the system is 396 V.

The weight of the pack is roughly 700 kilograms (1543.2 lb), which is 136 Wg per kg on the pack level.

Audi e-tron battery pack

There are two electric motors in the e-tron, both asynchronous with single-speed transmissions and power electronics in an integrated package, but different output and optimization.

The rear is 165 kW – more for acceleration, while front 135 kW -more for constant speed and regenerative braking we believe. The power ratings are available only in the S (boost) mode for eight seconds. Having 300 kW and 664 Nm of torque total enables to go 0-60 mph in 5.5 seconds.

However, the base D driving mode is weaker – 265 kW (125 kW front and 140 kW rear) and 561 Nm so the acceleration will take almost one second more. The D mode can be used at full power for 60 seconds before it fades and needs to cool down.

The motors itself are produced in Hungary – here’s more about the topic.

Audi e-tron electric motors

More images of Audi e-tron systems presented at the unveiling:

Audi EV tech
18 photos
Audi EV tech Audi EV tech Audi EV tech Audi e-tron battery pack Audi e-tron regenerative braking Audi e-tron underbody Audi e-tron underbody Audi cool-air inlet Audi home charging stations (EVSE) IONITY fast charging pole IONITY fast charging pole Audi e-tron electric motors Audi e-tron electric motors Audi e-tron electric motors Audi e-tron electric motors Audi e-tron electric motors Audi e-tron electric motors

6 Comments on "Audi e-tron: Under The Skin, Battery Pack, Motors & More"

Benz

@ Mark Kane

“Let’s check out how it’s built. Here is the liquid-cooled battery pack – 95 kWh. It consists 36 modules, 12 cells each – total 432 cells. The cells are pouch type, 60 kWh, supplied by LG Chem. Nominal voltage of the system is 396 V.”

60 kWh?

Or should that be 60 Ah?

6 hours ago
NoName

60Ah

1 hour ago
leafowner

Looks like a Tesla system — just much more complex….

5 hours ago
Oswald

Does someone have a link to the Audi press release quote that talks about the 8 second and 60 second boosts before fading the power?

“The rear is 165 kW – more for acceleration, while front 135 kW -more for constant speed and regenerative braking we believe. The power ratings are available only in the S (boost) mode for eight seconds. Having 300 kW and 664 Nm of torque total enables to go 0-60 mph in 5.7 seconds.

However, the base D driving mode is weaker – 265 kW (125 kW front and 140 kW rear) and 561 Nm so the acceleration will take almost one second more. The D mode can be used at full power for 60 seconds before it fades and needs to cool down.”

5 hours ago
Bob Wilson

Excellent design with lots of parts to rattle around and connectors. Almost as good a Chevy Volt/Bolt that looks like something assembled from a catalog … not designed.

1 hour ago
agzand

So when the next gen cell comes around, they don’t have to redesign the whole pack, just drop new cells and you get 25% more range. The level of arrogance on this website is shocking.

