Aiways U5 Electric 5-Seat SUV To Launch In Europe In March

18 M BY MARK KANE

Chinese manufacturers boldly knocking on Europe’s door

Shanghai-based Aiways, a start-up, plans on a Geneva Motor Show entry with its first all-electric car developed for series production – the Aiways U5, a five-seat SUV.

The concept version (see video teaser below) was previously shown in Beijing and now Aiways has a production version, which could be an interesting proposition for those who seek an SUV, but can’t afford a Tesla, Audi or Mercedes. We don’t know much about production and sales plans for Europe yet., but we should get some details when it debuts in March.

Aiways U5 specs:

  • 63 kWh battery (liquid cooled)
  • battery pack energy density of over 170 Wh/kg
  • more than 460 km (286 miles) “under comprehensive conditions”
  • 140 kW and 315 Nm electric motor (front-wheel drive)
The concept

Aiways Nathalie

The other car on the stage from Aiways is to be Nathalie – a methanol fuel cell-powered electric supercar, which can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 2.5 seconds, almost as fast as the top Teslas.

This halo car from Aiways is expected to cost more than €400,000 ($450,000) in Europe, which once again shows us how big an advantage the battery electric cars have over various FCVs.

Aiways Nathalie

