6 Planes Fly In New Line To Up Tesla Model 3 Production To 6,000 / Week
7 H BY ERIC LOVEDAY 42
Six planes flew in from Europe. On board those planes are the final pieces in the Tesla Model 3 production bottleneck puzzle.
Yesterday, via an exchange on Twitter, it was discovered that six planes carrying Grohmann automation components and robots were in route to the Tesla factory from Europe.
We should note that seldom is air transport used by automakers, as it’s incredibly costly. Cargo ship is the preferred method, but Musk and Tesla are obviously rushing this shipment, so air was chosen.
Those planes have now landed and their cargo contains parts for a new production line for battery module zone 4 at the Gigafactory. Zone 4 is the last in need of an overhaul. Once complete, production of the Tesla Model 3 could theoretically reach 6,000 units per week, according to Tesla CEO Elon Musk.
This is the new production line for battery module Zone 4. Will play a key role in getting from 3000/week to 6000/week for Model 3.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 25, 2018
It’s believed that the parts will arrive at the Gigfactory later this week, indicating that trucks will be loaded up soon and hit the road from California to the battery factory outside of Reno, Nevada.
Earlier, Musk had stated that two of the Gigafactory’s four battery module zones had some serious issues. One of those two was fixed previously. These inbound parts will fix the fourth and final zone, which means soon Model 3 production should be able to reach capacity.
It’s believed that zone 4 will be fixed sometime after next month, as Musk is/was confident Model 3 production could hit 5,000 units per week in June, even without the fourth zone issues corrected.
Too bad the Falcon heavy couldn’t be used to transport this equipment, lol
That would burn more fuel and likely create more emissions… And probably lose the cargo on landing, just like the center stage last time.
I wonder if, since this article indicates that battery modules were the bottleneck, Tesla has several thousand TM3 ‘gliders’ awaiting their batteries before completion?
Good Point!
Doubtful as they would have to be removed from the production line and stockpiled up somewhere and then put back on the line for a battery or have the battery installed remotely both of which are highly in efficient and both options leads to reduced quality…
If they do 6000 a week they will blow Seeking Alpha claims, fun, Fun, FUN.
Wow, 600,000 gallons of Jet A burned (nearly 100 Semi Tanker loads) to expedite the delivery of that equipment delivery by 2-3 weeks, hope it was worth it, because mother earth is crying this AM.
“mother earth is crying this AM.”
That’s nothing compared to the tears being shed by shorters.
Considering how notoriously dirty cargo ships are, the difference in environmental impact probably isn’t nearly as much as you think.
haha! A cargo ship is on a regularly scheduled route between Germany and CA, the 6 plane loads, about 12 to 18 containers is WAY less then 1% what is on the cargo ship, so in fuel burn (emissions) it is almost an incalculable small number on the ship.
And with heavy cargo jets, they are not sitting there in Germany waiting to pick up the load, they have to be repositioned to Germany, then make the flight from Germany to CA, with 2 fuel stops, as these are not light weight passenger jets, and then after unloading they have to be re-positioned back to their base…. Its a huge fuel cost, and massive Co2, and NOX emissions, as these jets are old and dirty… All because of Tesla’s poor planning, if they would have been on top of things management wise, this would never have been required. Lets be honest, this is not a normal process for any heavy manufacturer because it is insanely expensive compared to sea shipping…
Clearly you are ship disturber /
those ships run on bunker fuel.
I do not care if the ship is running on coal, it is already scheduled to take the route, and adding 300 tons of gear is hardly even noticeable, like taping a feather on top of your car in the morning. Not going to impact your fuel economy in much of a measurable way!
Yeah the ships are gross polluters on the local level, but Dave is right: Tesla paid a huge cost in dollars and in CO2 emissions to expedite delivery. The jet’s CO2 emissions are way, way higher than the share of cargo ship emissions for a dozen containers.
Ultimately, though, the CO2 emissions associated with this delivery are negligible in the big picture. If expediting the delivery in any meaningful, if tiny, way increases the chance that Tesla succeeds in the long run, then the net CO2 impact becomes debatable.
Sure it would have been better if they had the process and parts finished and shipped a month ago, or sooner, but things being as they are, if Tesla is waiting on this upgrade to be able to consistently hit 5k/week, the sale of a few thousand extra Model 3s built over a 3 week differential transit time, will help offset the pollution from the jet.
Lets be honest: I do not know of any other company with such an orderbook at/before the launch of a single model.
So nothing to compare here.
The difference is pretty huge. Ships vs. planes makes a big difference.
But… for this single time delivery the total difference is minimal in absolute numbers and worth it.
Not that much, Even 747-8 (the biggest cargo carrier) would use about 40k gallons one way, and it could be any one of many smaller aircraft. I wonder, why did they fly to CA since Reno has a perfectly good airport?
Antonov is Ukrainian plane, not Russian.
No where near accurate estimation of fuel burn. Let’s assume these were chartered FedEx 777Fs with a fuel burn of 13000 pounds per hour, call it 2000 gallons per hour.
Eleven hour flight, add another hour for takeoff, climb and taxi fuel, so 24000 gallons.
24000 gallons times 6 planes equals 145000 gallons. Even if they fly back empty, which is doubtful, there is still an error of over 300,000 gallons.
And we are assuming it took 6 777’s to do it. Which might not be correct.
OK ,JM, I love it when someone wants to talk airplanes with me…. Fed Ex 777F’s do not haul heavy industrial shipping containers… They have no way to get them inside… They haul boxes from Amazon in lightweight roll on pallets, and you are stoned to high heck on your fuel burn numbers. A 777F at takeoff is burns 40K lbs per hour , cruise is just under 20K lbs per hour. It carries 47K gallons of fuel and has a max range of 4970nmi Everyone who knows anything about flight knows you nearly always burn more fuel and fly slower Westbound … Duh…. Now that we have shown you know nothing about airplanes or the 777, which BTW is the most efficient large cargo jet.
Tesla used Russian Antonov 124’s Look up the specs on those bad boys. My 600K gallons estimate is most likely light, and only includes the heavy leg of the mission.
6k/week?!
Tnat is an unbelievable number for an ev!
Tesla was cranking out 3-4,000 Model 3 per week before the shutdown. That is EV mass production like the world has never seen, IINM, though maybe LEAFs have been made at that rate, or a Chinese product. Every one will be snatched up as soon as it hits the market. Pretty impressive performance already, Tesla ain’t just talk.
The upgrades should build on that. We’ll see in a month or two. It will take a while to actually build 5k in a week, I doubt they accomplish that in June. Then it will take much longer get the entire line tweaked for 6k, and who knows how long before they can string off consecutive weeks at 5k then 6k.
Lots of pieces to that puzzle: Creating the engines (Battery packs) & creating the cars. Good luck Elon!
Just curious as to why they flew the gear to California instead of straight to Nevada. Reno’s airport is home to an Air National Guard airlift wing and an 11,000 foot runway, so it should have no problem handling large cargo aircraft.
They may not have had the ability to unload the planes there.
Weren’t these the machines that were supposed to arrive in March? Also, if these are needed to get to 6k/week then I assume that won’t happen until the end of Q3 since it takes time, and calibration to install them and get them working properly.
I am huge Tesla fan, but the continued proclamation of goals and missing the timeline stated in the goal by many months is getting annoying.
I am not the Dave from above btw. Not trolling, just annoyed. I will continue to hold my Tesla stock and my Model 3 Standard reservation.
Change you user a bit please so it’s more unique. You don’t want to be confused with that guy.
Yes, they are those machines… Better late then never…
Elon hypes up their position, so you have to take all his prospective statements with a grain of salt.
Am I the only one that noticed the contradictions in this article.
First it was stated that:
“[…]Tesla are obviously rushing this shipment”
Indicating that they are pushing to set machines/robots up during the downtime here at the end of May.
But then the article ended like this:
“It’s believed that zone 4 will be fixed sometime after next month, as Musk is/was confident Model 3 production could hit 5,000 units per week in June, even without the fourth zone issues corrected.”
That just doesn’t fit into the article, as the machines/robots were rushed to California. It seems like the writer might have forgotten the first statement.
My two cents: I don’t think Tesla will wait to install these new machines/robots till Q3, if they rushed their delivery by air, especially not just to prove they can do 5000/week without it.