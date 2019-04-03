2021 Ford Transit Electric Van: Everything We Know
Ford Transit Electric will join several other all-electric vans in Europe
Ford intends to introduce in Europe the new all-electric Transit van in 2021 and says it will be a “volume launch”. The prototype of the Ford Transit Electric was presented yesterday at the “Go Further” event in Amsterdam, Netherlands.
According to the press release, the EV van was “designed to address the needs of businesses for a practical and versatile load-carrier with zero-emission driving capability for urban applications”.
Ford didn’t said what range we should expect, but encourages it will be more than enough. Here is what we know:
- fully usable driving range for businesses working in tough urban operating conditions
- multiple body styles
- delivering full Transit durability and capability with no compromise on payload
- built-in connectivity
Watch the unveiling of the Ford Transit prototype from 22:30:
It’s important to note that Ford is already producing all-electric vans, based on Transit chassis as contracted manufacturer for DHL’s StreetScooter.
The production of StreetScooter WORK XL in Cologne, Germany was launched in late 2018, offering up to 200 km (124 miles) of range on 76 kWh battery.
“Already today, through its joint project with StreetScooter, Ford is providing an all-electric solution targeted at the last-mile delivery sector. The Transit-based StreetScooter WORK XL, assembled at the Ford plant in Cologne, Germany, features an all-electric powertrain and is currently in service with Deutsche Post DHL in Germany. Later this year, WORK XL vehicles will begin pilots with a range of other businesses in Germany, the Netherlands and Belgium.”
StreetScooter WORK XL spec:
- load volume of 20 m3, room for more than 200 packages, and a payload of up to 1,275 kg
- electric motor: 90 kW (122 PS) and 276 Nm
- battery capacity up to 76 kWh for up to 200 km (124 miles)
Ford Transit Smart Energy Concept
Ford uses the StreetScooter WORK XL battery-electric drivetrain and Transit chassis also in its new Transit Smart Energy Concept – a one-of-a-kind 10-seater minibus.
It’s an all-electric 10-seat vehicle with a range of 150 km (93 miles) and charging capability in 4 hours.
The main purpose behind the Transit Smart Energy Concept is to develop and demonstrate the latest solutions, mostly around heating or saving heat in an electric vehicle.
More detailed description:
Smart Energy Concept looks to the future
Ford also today revealed the new Transit Smart Energy Concept – a one-of-a-kind 10-seater minibus that is helping the company explore solutions for maximising the energy efficiency and driving range of future electrified vehicles.
Delivering 150 km (93 miles) driving range from a 4-hour charge, and developed by engineers at Ford’s Merkenich Technical Center, Germany, the concept uses a Ford Transit chassis fitted with the same battery-electric drivetrain technology as the StreetScooter WORK XL, supported by energy-saving and energy-generating innovations including:
- An innovative heat pump system that utilises waste heat from the drivetrain components, the outside air and the air within the cabin to reduce heating system energy usage by up to 65 per cent, resulting in a range extension of 20 per cent
- A power sliding door that opens halfway to reduce heat loss and can be activated by the passenger using a smart device. The heating, ventilation and air-conditioning blower is automatically deactivated when the door is open
- Heated business-class passenger seats and surfaces that enable passengers to control their local temperature, reducing the energy required for the large cabin
- Six roof-mounted solar panels that charge a 12-volt battery for powering seat heating, cabin lighting and on-board electrical systems including wireless charging for passenger mobile devices
- A polycarbonate divider between the passenger door and seating area that further reduces heat loss as passengers enter and exit, and protects passengers from external elements
- Ventilated double-glazed windows that reduce cold contact surfaces and insulate against heat loss
- Mood lighting that adjusts according to cabin temperature – red for warmth and blue for cooling – subliminally influencing passengers’ perception of cabin temperature
- An insulated rear floor and roof that further reduce cabin heat loss
Future iterations of the concept are planned to enable the driver to control heating and cooling of individual seats – and deactivation of unoccupied seats. Automatic passenger detection inspired by existing airbag deployment technologies will also feature.
Ford anticipates beginning road-trials with the Transit Smart Energy Concept later this year, after completing wind-tunnel tests.
“By developing this concept we’ve found a number of clever ways to save energy that could help further improve the electrified vehicle experience for customers in the future,” said Kilian Vas, project leader, Vehicle Architecture, Ford of Europe.
I’d like to see some cities start banning any new diesel trucks when replacement electric trucks of the same size are available. Perhaps grandfather the existing trucks for X years. This will significantly improve the air quality in cities and reduce the noise.
Sort of like what London is doing with its ULEZ (Ultra Low Emission Zone) then? This is going to add a charge on top of the existing congestion charge if you drive a vehicle that emits over a certain amount of CO2 and/or NOX etc.
In a few days, even BEV’s will have to pay the congestion charge or an annual registration fee to go into London.
Same BS 10 years after?
https://www.plugincars.com/ford-transit-connect-electric
So, where are they?
“Given the economics, production volume will be modest for the first couple of years—about 1,000 vehicles per year, according to Azure Dynamics’s Ron Iacobell. The Transit Connect Electric will be hitting the market about the same time as other electric-drive cars, most notably the Chevy Volt and Nissan Leaf.”
It seems no one bought them. Probably because they were too expensive.
“Around 500 units were sold before Azure stopped production in March 2012.”
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Azure_Transit_Connect_Electric
Perfect to replace the Transit Connects that Tesla uses for mobile service.