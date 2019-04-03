2021 Ford Transit Electric Van: Everything We Know

1 H BY MARK KANE

Ford Transit Electric will join several other all-electric vans in Europe

Ford intends to introduce in Europe the new all-electric Transit van in 2021 and says it will be a “volume launch”. The prototype of the Ford Transit Electric was presented yesterday at the “Go Further” event in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

According to the press release, the EV van was “designed to address the needs of businesses for a practical and versatile load-carrier with zero-emission driving capability for urban applications”.

Ford didn’t said what range we should expect, but encourages it will be more than enough. Here is what we know:

fully usable driving range for businesses working in tough urban operating conditions

multiple body styles

delivering full Transit durability and capability with no compromise on payload

built-in connectivity

Watch the unveiling of the Ford Transit prototype from 22:30:

It’s important to note that Ford is already producing all-electric vans, based on Transit chassis as contracted manufacturer for DHL’s StreetScooter.

The production of StreetScooter WORK XL in Cologne, Germany was launched in late 2018, offering up to 200 km (124 miles) of range on 76 kWh battery.

“Already today, through its joint project with StreetScooter, Ford is providing an all-electric solution targeted at the last-mile delivery sector. The Transit-based StreetScooter WORK XL, assembled at the Ford plant in Cologne, Germany, features an all-electric powertrain and is currently in service with Deutsche Post DHL in Germany. Later this year, WORK XL vehicles will begin pilots with a range of other businesses in Germany, the Netherlands and Belgium.”

StreetScooter WORK XL spec:

load volume of 20 m3, room for more than 200 packages, and a payload of up to 1,275 kg



electric motor: 90 kW (122 PS) and 276 Nm

and battery capacity up to 76 kWh for up to 200 km (124 miles)

Ford Transit Smart Energy Concept

Ford uses the StreetScooter WORK XL battery-electric drivetrain and Transit chassis also in its new Transit Smart Energy Concept – a one-of-a-kind 10-seater minibus.

It’s an all-electric 10-seat vehicle with a range of 150 km (93 miles) and charging capability in 4 hours.

The main purpose behind the Transit Smart Energy Concept is to develop and demonstrate the latest solutions, mostly around heating or saving heat in an electric vehicle.

More detailed description: