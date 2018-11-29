2020 Rivian R1T Electric Truck: InsideEVs Takes Closer Look In LA
InsideEVs’ Bradley Berman fills us in on the Rivian R1T electric pickup truck.
Brad touches on the fact that electric car adoption is heavily reliant on automakers offering EVs in the most popular vehicle segments. In the U.S., this means pickup trucks and larger SUVs. We’ve waited a long time for an all-electric pickup truck to surface, and now that the cover is off the Rivian R1T, it’s clear the automaker did its homework.
Rivian spent many years planning and designing its R1T to assure that it offers desirable features and versatility that are not found in current gas-powered trucks. Converting the ICE truck crowd to electric powertrains will prove no easy task, so we greatly appreciate Rivian’s efforts. Now, we begin the waiting game.
Securing a position as a new and successful automaker is no easy task. We’ve watched Tesla struggle for years and just finally begin to make considerable progress fairly recently. While Rivian has been at this for a long time and appears to have its ducks in a row, the company has a long road ahead. We can only hope that it will find notable success, and we wish them the best of luck in the meantime.
What do you think of the Rivian R1T? Do you think the automaker can pull it off? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.
I don’t know the Model 3 seems pretty popular, and it’s a sedan which is a declining form.
This just shows the superiority of a well designed ev, regardless of what form it takes, though eventually
evs will takeover all segments of the market.
It’s not a vehicle for me even if it were to be affordable, but it will find buyers for sure. It’s basically a big beefy sedan with a removable trunk lid more than a pickup truck. I don’t know why they are promoting the pickup so much when it’s their SUV that is likely to be more popular and functional for many more people. I like what they have started, I’m not sure about their manufacturing capability though. I haven’t heard much on why should believe they can actually deliver other than they bought an old car plant.
Oh, and dear lord! Fix those headlights. They shot their own design in the foot with those bone head headlights! Either something went wrong in translation and horizontal got confused with vertical, or somebody thought it would be cool to have a vehicle with cute emoji face on it. No matter what the case is, the front design is NOT $100,000 vehicle worthy.
If you look at the pickup truck market right now, most people are buying trucks that they think they need, not what they actually need. For example, the Honda Ridgeline is enough truck for 90% of the population, but despite that, the RAM and F-150 consistently outsell it. It’s the same with the current CUV phase that everyone seems to be in. People are buying cars with slightly more ground clearance or with all-wheel-drive for snowy conditions that might be an issue twice a year.
Pickup trucks have essentially become the large sedans of today. Seating for 5, good leg room in the back, and a covered trunk out back (with the option of carrying dirty stuff in the trunk without issue).
I think they will find a market for this. It’ll be the same types of folks that are buying Range Rovers and high-trim trucks (Platinum and King Range editions of the F-150, etc.).
I want to see Rivian succeed because the more competition, the better for the consumer.
I’m very interested to see what the first Tesla pickup is going to look like. Elon Musk hinted at something very large and cyber punk looking, so that may differentiate the two quite a bit, allowing Rivian to have a healthy market share for the time being. Tesla has been talking about fast tracking the pickup, so this could mean that it beats out Rivian in regards to release date and production capacity. The R1S doesn’t seem to have any comparable EV competitors in the pipeline though, so I suspect it to do very well. Its great to see EVs designed for off road, which is one reason I have been holding off on getting a Tesla. It seems like the Rivian vehicles could have done better with aerodynamics though, which is likely a huge factor with the lower efficiency and top speed. It may be that these more traditional car designs would have to be abandoned though to achieve this, which I’m open to, provided they still perform well off road and can haul.