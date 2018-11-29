2020 Rivian R1T Electric Truck: InsideEVs Takes Closer Look In LA

3 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

InsideEVs’ Bradley Berman fills us in on the Rivian R1T electric pickup truck.

Brad touches on the fact that electric car adoption is heavily reliant on automakers offering EVs in the most popular vehicle segments. In the U.S., this means pickup trucks and larger SUVs. We’ve waited a long time for an all-electric pickup truck to surface, and now that the cover is off the Rivian R1T, it’s clear the automaker did its homework.

Rivian spent many years planning and designing its R1T to assure that it offers desirable features and versatility that are not found in current gas-powered trucks. Converting the ICE truck crowd to electric powertrains will prove no easy task, so we greatly appreciate Rivian’s efforts. Now, we begin the waiting game.

Securing a position as a new and successful automaker is no easy task. We’ve watched Tesla struggle for years and just finally begin to make considerable progress fairly recently. While Rivian has been at this for a long time and appears to have its ducks in a row, the company has a long road ahead. We can only hope that it will find notable success, and we wish them the best of luck in the meantime.

What do you think of the Rivian R1T? Do you think the automaker can pull it off? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Video Description via MOTOR1 US on YouTube:

2020 Rivian R1T: LA Auto Show

InsideEVs’ Bradley Berman takes a close look at the upcoming Rivian R1T fully-electric pickup truck.

RIVIAN R1T