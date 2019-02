7 M BY DOMENICK YONEY

The livestream will start at 6:55 EST

Watch the first all-electric Polestar — the Polestar 2 — unveiled on the official livestream below from the brand’s global headquarters in Gothenburg, Sweden. One week from now, the car will be presented at the Geneva Motor Show. Below the video, we included some background info on Polestar and Polestar 2.

Polestar is the new sub-brand from Volvo exclusively featuring plug-in vehicles. Its first offering is the limited production, high-performance Polestar 1.

The Polestar 2 is the brand’s first mass production offering. Designed to compete directly with the Tesla Model 3, this four-door sedan boasts a range of over 300 miles and about 400 horsepower. The price is said to range from between $40,000 and $65,000, depending on the trim level. It will also be offered through a subscription service.

The Polestar 2 already has its own app, which you can download directly to Android phones and tablets. Though mostly for demonstration purposes, it should be updated and ready to use with the cars once they start rolling from the company’s new Polestar Production Centre in Chengdu, China.

