By End Of 2019, Tesla Autopilot Miles Likely To Top 2.3 Billion

1 H BY ERIC LOVEDAY

More miles means more learning and a more accurate system.

Tesla Autopilot miles now stand at some 1 billion, but by the end of next year, that figure will grow exponentially to 2.3 billion or so.

Though Autopilot is still far from perfect, the system has improved over time by learning. As more and more miles get added into the mix, Tesla will be able to improve upon what’s already considered the best in the biz.

And with the fleet now growing more quickly than ever, thanks largely to soaring Tesla Model 3 sales, the miles will rack up faster than ever before.

That’s the projection of Lex Friedman, who mocked up this simple chart below. The chart shows the expected growth of Autopilot miles through the end of 2019. The curve’s rise will continue to sharpen as more and more countries around the globe begin to accept Model 3 deliveries.