World Car Awards Gives Jaguar I-Pace Three Honors

BY ZAC ESTRADA

The British brand’s electric wins Design, Green Car and the top World Car of the Year awards.

The Jaguar I-Pace was a critical darling of the World Car of the Year Awards, announced Wednesday at the New York Auto Show. It nabbed the World Car of the Year Award, as well as honors for Green Car and Design.

The other two finalists for the World Car of the Year award, announced last month at the Geneva Motor Show, were the Audi E-Tron and the Volvo S60/V60. The I-Pace shared its World Green Car award with the Audi, while the hydrogen fuel cell Hyundai Nexo was also nominated for that honor.

“For I-PACE to be awarded 2019 World Car of the Year gives our first all-electric vehicle the ultimate recognition it deserves,” Jaguar Land Rover CEO Dr. Ralf Speth said in a statement. “I would like to thank the team who have created I-PACE for their passion in making it so outstanding.”

The I-Pace has received numerous industry awards since its launch in 2018, having just received the European Car of the Year award in March.

Jaguar Director of Design, Ian Callum, was in New York to receive the awards. Underscoring the significance of the awards, he said that “going green” was going to happen to the whole industry and that cars like the I-Pace are the start of the journey.

“In my 40 years in the business, this is my Oscar moment,” Callum said, “and I’m going to soak it up.”

