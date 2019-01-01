Top EV Story Of 2018: How Tesla Killed The Conventional Toyota Prius
It’s the end of the hybrid era.
Toyota might be regretting the sweetheart deal it gave Tesla for its plant in Fremont, Calif. in 2010. Nearly a decade later, the all-electric cars produced by Tesla in Fremont make conventional gas-electric hybrids look as timely as iPods and Blu-ray disks. The Toyota Prius Liftback – once the darling of eco-oriented techies – is the biggest victim.
This year will mark a definitive decade-long trend of declining Prius sales in the United States. There was a blip-like uptick to 147,516 sales of the Prius Liftback in 2012. But the downward trend has been steady since then – to a tepid 50,000 or so units expected by the end of 2018.
Meanwhile, to Toyota’s credit, the Prius Prime plug-in version became the second highest seller among EVs and PHEVs in 2018. The shift in momentum from the no-plug Prius to the Prime is incontrovertible. In 2017, Toyota sold more than 3.3 times as many conventional Priuses as the plug-in versions. But this year, the ratio dropped below a factor of 1.9.
Tesla showed that it is economical and safe to use a big battery. That makes the conventional Prius’s use of a minuscule 0.75-kWh battery pack look sad. The pipsqueak battery indeed assists efficiency to yield a city/highway efficiency of 52 miles per gallon.
Meanwhile, the Prius Prime’s battery is 8.8 kilowatt-hours – still small by EV standards – is enough to provide an official all-electric range of 25 miles. It has an E.P.A. efficiency rating of 133 MPGe. When you consider the $4,502 federal tax credit for the plug-in Prius, its net price drops below $23,000. That’s less than the base price of the no-plug Prius. No wonder the Prime is catching up to the conventional Prius Liftback, even though the plug-in variant seats only four passengers.
A Time for Praise
There are signs that Toyota sees the writing on the wall. The Japanese automaker has plans to transplant the Prius powertrain to the ultra-popular Corolla and recently introducing an all-wheel-drive version of the Prius. But maybe the Prius jumped the shark this week when the company announced that its in-house tuning division, Toyota Racing Development, is trying to spice up the dowdy hybrid with a sporty body kit.
Even if these steps help revitalize some Prius sales, I think it’s time to say that the Prius’s time is up. Of course, it’s too easy to pile on with criticism against Toyota for not making the shift to battery-electric vehicles. Go for it, if you like.
Or we could praise the quintessential hybrid as a critically important vehicle in automotive history. More than 4 million Priuses have been sold globally. It was the gateway to the new EV era – evidenced by how the Prius is one of the most popular models traded in for the Tesla Model 3.
14 Comments on "Top EV Story Of 2018: How Tesla Killed The Conventional Toyota Prius"
Toyota killed the Prius all by themselves with the super funk styling, the Prius was always an unassuming very conservative styled car but then they introduced this abomination, Tesla helped but Toyota finished it off.
You’re 100% right. It’s death by ugly styling, not death by Tesla.
There are many factors contributing to its demise.
It is pointless to wait for a toyota BEV. There are so many offerings already, and even if they come up with one it will be full of obvious and not so obvious limitations, like that atrocity honda clarity ev. Simply ignore them.
Here in the UK Toyota are selling the Plug-In but they don’t really promote the ‘plug-in’ feature.
Until recently, their TV advertising was promoting their ‘Electric Driving without the need to plug it in.’
Talk about two faced!!!!
Their USP for the Prius is well past its sell by date.
Yeah, they naively assumed they can trick the customers with lame stunts. It did not work out very well.
That was probably a good attempt to preserve the service model that served them well. The new energy seems to be a whole new ball game.
But if Phev + Hydrogen ate pitted against Bev lets see who prevails, we have already seen BlueRay vs HdDvd we know only one prevailed.
And yet global sales of Toyota hybrids continues to rise. 2018 is truncated in this table. There is more than just the standard Prius these days. https://newsroom.toyota.co.jp/en/corporate/companyinformation/hybridsales/phase03.html
Hybrids use about half the gasoline of a standard vehicle. Selling 1.5 million per year like Toyota does, has the same environmental impact as selling 750,000 pure EVs. A hybrid battery is about 1.5kwh. You can make 40 of them for the same battery of a single Chevy Bolt. In other words there’s a 20 to 1 improvement of environmental benefit to build hybrids in a constrained battery supply.
Toyota could sell a lot more plugin hybrids but they dont keep them in stock. They take forever to order. They could also sell 100% electrics but they dont make any.
All automakers are COMPLIANCE only makers with as few electrics as they can get away from. They dont teach their sales people how to sell them or any FACTS about them.
I agree.. The Prius Prime could probably be taking about 75% of Prius sales but none of the dealers in my area even stock the Prime.
The Prius is a utilitarian vehicle made for mass market adoption. Where the Tesla is style and performance, two different markets, two different consumers. The technology of the Prius will live on (in the Corolla) the Prius facade has a limited life span.
The focus of this article takes too narrow of a view. Had it been “How EV killed the Hybrid” instead, that would have been a constructive of entire market. The reach of 2018 was only to early-adopters with the benefit of a $7,500 tax-credit.
2019 is the true measure of progress and it won’t be focused on just Prius. The next-gen RAV4 hybrid will take the “conventional” buyers by storm. It’s quite obvious when you read an article from a GM source and they omit mention of Toyota’s newest offering entirely. 39 MPG from a 219 horsepower system for only $28,000 will definitely draw in SUV shoppers.
Tesla has a great deal of potential, but the mainstream market is far more fickle than early-adopters.
Don’t agree. There are more prius on road than tesla.