In 2018 Nissan Sold Close To 40,000 LEAFs In Europe

More than 39,000 LEAF sales in Europe is the latest number from Nissan

Nissan didn’t release its European sales report for November and December, so we eagerly wait for any news about the results of best-selling electric car – Nissan LEAF – in Europe.

According to the latest update, via the Nissan LEAF e+ launch, total LEAF sales in 2018 in Europe was above 39,000.

“The launch of the Nissan LEAF 3.ZERO follows a historically strong year for Nissan electric vehicles, with the new LEAF performing particularly well. The new LEAF has been the highest selling EV in Europe for 2018, with over 39.000 cars sold across the continent. The LEAF remains the world’s best-selling electric vehicle, with more than 380,000 units sold globally since the original car launched in 2010.”

EV Sales Blog indicated over 38,500 sales as of the end of November, but we can’t verify if that number already includes December. If not, the results should be way above 40,000 (43,000-44,000 maybe).

The closest other EV is the Renault ZOE with probably 5,000+ fewer sales in Europe.

As the new Nissan LEAF e+ will hit the market from Summer 2019 (see prices here), it will have a moderate impact on sales in 2019, especially if there is a long ramp-up phase. Anyways, a 40,000-50,000 forecast would be a base forecast. Or maybe the Tesla Model 3 will spoil the party?