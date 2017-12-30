2018 BMW i3s Six-Month,10,000-Mile Long-Term Update
JUN 22 2018 BY TOM MOLOUGHNEY 43
Does the BMW i3 (Sport) still impress after living with it for a time?
After a little over three years with a 2014 BMW i3 REx, I picked up my 2018 BMW i3s BEV on December 30th, 2017. It was actually the very first i3s delivery in North America.
I had a little over 72,000 miles on my i3 REx when I had the unfortunate luck of crossing an intersection at the same time a woman was looking at her phone when she should have been stopping for a red light, She subsequently t-boned my car on the passenger side, sending it to an early retirement.
It all worked out well, though. At the time I had my eye on the just-announced Sport version of the i3, and this gave me a legitimate excuse to upgrade. I would also be upgrading from the original i3’s 21.6 kWh battery to the larger 33.8 kWh pack which was introduced in 2017. The added battery capacity allowed me to ditch the range extender and go back to a BEV, after driving BEVs for five years previously.
Not long after I picked up this new Sport version, I stated in a post here that this is the i3 that BMW should have given us in 2014, and the six months I’ve had it has only reinforced that. Don’t get me wrong, I thoroughly enjoyed my 2014 i3, but BMW is a premium brand and one that prides itself on the driving experience. There should have been a Sport option available right from the start. I also believe that BMW should have figured out a way to stuff more batteries in the original i3, so it could deliver a solid 100 miles of range.
The original i3 BEV delivered only 81 miles per charge, which is why I needed to get the range extender. Sure, you could squeeze out 100 miles in perfect conditions, but in the harsh winters of the northeast, it would sometimes only deliver about 60 miles of range. With my 2018 i3s, I was able to average 90 miles of range in the coldest winter months, and now that it’s warmer, I’m having no problem getting 120+ miles per charge.
The i3s has 14 more horsepower (184 hp vs. 170 hp), and 15 more lb-ft of torque (199 lb-ft vs. 184 lb-ft) than the regular i3 models. The increase in power isn’t really felt much at the low end though, and BMW’s claimed zero to sixty times are only .4 seconds faster (6.8 sec vs. 7.2 sec). The real difference in power is felt at speeds above 40 mph. The car pulls strongly all the way up to 90 mph, and the top speed is 6 mph higher than the regular i3 (100 mph vs 94 mph).
However, the biggest improvement may very well be in how the car drives. BMW upgraded the suspension to include specially developed springs, shocks, and anti-roll bars. This new suspension is unique to the i3s, and the car is 10 mm lower, with a 44 mm wider track. In fact, BMW had to add fender flares to accommodate the wider track. Add wider tires and 20″ sport wheels and the i3s feels like a different car than my 2014 i3 REx did.
At highway speeds, the base i3 can be a little skittish at times, especially on windy days. The tall, boxy shape and skinny tires were really designed for lower-speed city driving. However, the lower and wider suspension, plus more rubber on the pavement have eliminated all of the deficiencies the base i3 has at high speeds. The car feels rock solid and planted now, all the way up to the electronically-limited 100 mph top speed.
The base i3 models have always had three driving modes: Comfort (the default mode) Eco Pro, and Eco Pro Plus. The i3s has all of those, but it adds a new Sport mode. The owner’s manual says that the Sport mode offers a “more direct accelerator response and tighter steering characteristics” and I definitely agree with that. In fact, it can be too responsive at times. If I’m looking for a more leisurely drive, I won’t use Sport mode because the accelerator is so responsive. The car lunges forward with the slightest touch of the accelerator and goes into regen as you back off. The Sport mode isn’t designed for casual daily driving, it’s really set up for those times that you want a spirited driving experience and it delivers.
BMW also improved the traction control system from the previous generation i3. This feature isn’t unique to the i3s, but since it’s new for 2018 I didn’t have it on my previous i3. BMW says this new system can crunch data 50 times faster than the previous traction control and offer instantaneous power delivery. That’s mostly credited to the control process being calculated directly in the powertrain, instead of in a remote unit requiring long signal paths.
In previous model i3s – as well as my ActiveE and MINI-E, when the car experienced uneven road surfaces, or sharp corners, the traction control system would reduce the regenerative braking, or in some cases completely shut it off in an effort to keep the tires from losing traction. That gave the sensation of sudden acceleration to many owners. If you were in full regen, hit a bump and the regen shuts off, the car freewheels. While it doesn’t actually speed up, it stops slowing down, and that gives the same feeling as sudden acceleration. That is completely eliminated with this new traction control system. I’ve actually gone out of my way to try to defeat it and I haven’t been able to.
So while I really am loving the new i3s, it is still far from perfect. The one thing that I can’t get past is how BMW hasn’t added a heated steering wheel and back seats. I can almost forgive them for the back seats, but not for the steering wheel. Every electric vehicle should have a heated steering wheel, period. Especially one that is priced at the higher end of the market. You can really save energy in the winter by using the heated steering wheel and seats, and limiting the use of the cabin heater, and that translated into longer range. While all BEV i3s come with a very efficient heat pump system, the REx versions do not, and have conventional resistive heaters.
Also, the coach doors are still kind of a pain at times. Luckily for me, I don’t have any kids, so I rarely use the rear seats. However, when I do, it can be inconvenient for the people sitting in the rear. I have it straight from a high-level BMW i executive that they will not be employing rear coach doors on future BMW i models. Another nitpick is how the windshield wipers drag some of the water back into the view of the driver on their return stroke. This has been the case with all i3 models since the initial launch, and BMW hasn’t been able to improve or eliminate it. It can vary from annoying to slightly obstructing your vision depending on how heavy the rain is. I found that if I use a product like Rain-X, it greatly reduces the issue.
With all the said, the i3 is still a tough sell with its current price point. My car is pretty much loaded with every option available, except it has the Deka World interior which is the base interior, and the MSRP was $54,845.00 (including the $995 destination charge). That’s a lot when you consider the comparison (Nissan LEAF, Chevy Bolt, Tesla Model 3). Still, the i3 is really a unique vehicle, and in my opinion after more than four years on the market doesn’t look outdated yet. I still like the interior better than any other EV, and that’s really important to me. BMW knows they are priced high for the segment and have been offering great deals including $10,000 utility discounts (which expire next month!) and very competitive lease rates to ease the pain of the high MSRP.
The i3 has been rumored to be getting another battery upgrade at the end of this year, increasing the capacity to an estimated 43.2 kWh. That will exactly double the size of the i3’s original battery offering which had 21.6 kWh capacity. If true, that would most likely bring the i3’s EPA rated range up to around 150 miles per charge. Since I’m getting 120 – 130 miles per charge on my i3s with a 107 EPA range, I’m sure the new i3 will be able to get 175+ miles per charge in favorable weather conditions. The added range of the new battery will most likely drastically reduce the number of range extender models sold.
Overall, I’m very happy with my i3s and would absolutely recommend it. Look out for a sizable manufacture discount or special lease rates, as BMW has been putting cash on the hood to help make the i3 more competitively priced in today’s growing EV market.
43 Comments on "2018 BMW i3s Six-Month,10,000-Mile Long-Term Update"
Thanks Tom for the great writeup. Really sounds like they addressed a lot of the concerns with the original i3. I love mine, but the handling could be better for a BMW 😉 Those narrow tires and suspension don’t like to be pushed hard especially on bumpy surfaces.
On a slightly unrelated note, Tom, do you see yourself in a Tesla model 3 in future. Do you still have the reservation? When is the expected delivery?
I got the notification to configure a couple months ago but deferred for the AWD model and to give Tesla more time to improve the build quality, honestly.
I’m also really considering the I-Pace. If it were $10K less I think I’d definitely get that instead. Hopefully, by the end of the year I’ll have a long range EV in the garage to compliment the i3s.
My i3 Rex is coming off lease next year and I’m debating between the i-Pace (a little too expensive for my tastes), waiting for the iX3, or going in and buying the 43kWh i3 BEV (a smidge too little cargo space from experience). Tesla doesn’t do it for me for some reason. Tom, many of your early articles helped me decide on the i3 a few years ago. I’ll be interested to see how your decision between the iPace and the i3 plays out in the future.
Supercharging makes the I-Pace a distant second for trips. Perhaps calling the I-Pace a “long range vehicle” is a misnomer until a fast charging network is installed for it.
That being said, I am looking at one to replace the Camry for our around town car.
Tom goes from NJ to VT, somewhat frequently, if I remember. I-Pace = no problem, so long as he doesn’t triangulate too much, or layover (winter cool-down/warm-up). Since people are cross-shopping EVs, I-Pace may be well back of Model 3 and i3 efficiency. The later two are champions of near 4 mile per KWh performance.
And then, despite efficiency, if folks need the range then i3 might drop out. BMW is in a segment where it could easily go high-range, with profit margin, but instead has chosen to lock the rear doors and windows. Sorry kids.
Yes, I do, and the I-Pace could make the 220-mile trip without stopping, but there are about 10 CCS DC Fast chargers along the route if I did need to stop.
The I-Pace provides all the electric range that I need. If I do get a Model 3 I’d definitely prefer the 220 mile version, but I’m not waiting another year for it. I almost never drive more than 250 – 275 miles. If I have to go furhter than that I’m flying.
Here in the northeast, there are far more CCS chargers than Superchargers. What’s the issue? My I3 has been everywhere from Virginia in the south up through Maine into Nova Scotia. That’s a 1100 mile span for a car. What are you looking for in a charging network anyway?
It depends on where you drive. I do most of my driving inside the Front Royal-Hagerstown-Reston triangle, where we have 7 or 8 operational DCFC’s. In the very same area the number of “superchargers” is … ready? … TWO.
I wouldn’t take either the Bolt or a Tesla on a true cross-country road trip, because the fast charging is still not fast enough, the stations are mostly along interstates, and the 250-300 mi of real life range still can’t compete with that of a Prius. Also, the Prius is a Toyota, which means it’s much less likely to break down on you during the trip. And if it were to break down, there is a Toyota dealerships in every town, and most of them can work on a Prius.
Keep in mind that the $50k Model 3 doesn’t have a heated steering wheel as an option, similar to your complaint with the i3s.
Wow how pathetic is that.
Hopefully for $78K it will include such a basic creature comfort.
I guess some prefer not having it.
Go figure.
Heated SW is key option for wife, especially now that she has one. Unfortunately, Tesla now only offers it in its premium package, where it used to as part of the $1,000 Cold Weather package for Model S.
Sharing the northeast, with Tom, I feel singled out when winter options get extorted into $5,000 ‘premium’ upgrade packages. This is especially true, where EV owners can extend range by relying upon these tools instead of cranking up cabin heat.
The one thing that I can’t get past is how BMW hasn’t added a heated steering wheel and back seats. I can almost forgive them for the back seats, but not for the steering wheel.
My 1998 BMW 540i has a heated steering wheel, so to find out that BMW isn’t even offering it on the i3 in 2018 is unconscionable.
Yeah, it’s really frustrating.
“Every electric vehicle should have a heated steering wheel, period.”
I can’t image every needing a heated steering wheel and would be just as upset as you if I had to pay for something like that when I’d never use it. Same for heated seats (especially rear ones).
Agreed, most climates where EVs are sold don’t need them, but other climates do, like much of Canada, and north central US especially. At least offer them in cold weather packages.
As an option, yeah, but not “every electric vehicle” should come with one.
+1
I would never pay for these options in SoCal. Make it an option.
They could at least throw in a pair of driving gloves 🙂
Excellent report. Now that Canada and the USA are in a trade war we have had to eliminate both the Tesla Model 3 and new Nissan Leaf from our list of possibles when it comes time to upgrade our Leaf. The 2019 maybe 2020 i3 sport sounds like a contender. Maybe time for a test drive. :).
If you can find a dealer with an i3s, I’d definitely recommend an extended test drive.
John, what in the name of tarnation does the so-called trade war have to do with Tesla and Nissan products? If it is personal, then keep it to yourself. Don’t throw it out here like a misguided idiot muddying the waters. There are plenty of us on both sides of the border who will always be friends without having to confront biased contaminants with virtual blinders.
You need a vacation or something.
Who cares about his rant.
I’m not sure i follow. The US government (representing the American People) have imposed tariffs on Canadian goods because the American government has determined we are a security and defence risk. The US government has stated that the Canadian Goverment is week and untrustworthy. So clearly we are no longer considered an ally. The US government headed by the president has also proclaimed the governments of North Korea and Russia “admirable” and trustworthy leaders. . Clearly there has been a change of alliances for Americans. Many Canadians simply prefer to purchase products from allied nations. Tesla’s and Nissan Leafs are built in the US. Americans should be able to choose whoever they want to represent them. And Canadians should be able to buy their products from whoever they want. Nothing oersonal here. It just makes sense to stand by your country. I’ll stand by mine, you stand by yours.
That is the great thing about democracy – every democratic country has the leaders it deserves.
The actual US president is a worldwide shame but in the USA!
So it will hurt many and mostly american themself, but is been elected and there’s is little other country can do.
In 🇨🇦 that won’t change much for european manufacturer but who knows?
BMW is more a status car versus a sound choice in general and unfortunately that’s even more blatant for the i3 or the i3s.
Calling canada a foe and get away whit it, is lamentable.
Great report, and nice car…
As someone who’s always wanted a BMW car, at first I hated the i3, but the look has really grown on me, especially with the Honda Element-style coach doors in the back. The vehicle was obviously designed to have a quirky aesthetic, but in black it actually looks quite good.
I want one of these. Not as much as a Model 3, but an BMW i3 would be pretty neat nonetheless.
If the i3 is Ron Swanson’s mustache, then the i3S is like Nick Offerman after he grew a beard.
What did you do for winter tires? I thought I’d read that there aren’t anything but performance for those wheels, and other size i3 wheels have issues with clearance.
Correct, they don’t make winter tires for the 20″ sport wheels that come with the car. However I was able to use my Rial 19″ winter wheel/tire set that I used on my old i3, I just needed to get 10mm spacers for them to fit properly.
Tom, how often do you fast-charge it and what is you general charging experience with the previous i3 and now with the i3S with a larger capacity battery?
I fast charge a lot – with both cars. The new one has BMW’s 2-year free unlimited DC Fast charge program with EVgo, and there’s a bunch of them where I drive, so I use it all the time. I also used DC Fast a lot on my previous i3, and when it was totaled, I had 72,000 miles and the battery was at about 92% capacity. I know because BMW checked it for me about a week before the accident.
The new i3s with the larger battery utilized a higher charge rate longer than the old battery did. My old i3 would start to ramp down at 80%, but my new car doesn’t until about 92%, so it charges up at a faster rate than the older battery did.
I commend BMW for pioneering the Carbon-reinforced plastic body panels that light-weighted the i3.
But I think the i3 has largely been a failure. The range of the pure EV version was limited and there was not enough space to add more batteries to make the range 200+ miles. The range extender idea was interesting but it was a bit underpowered and the tiny gas tank was just really weird.
But mostly…the design was of an EV weirdmobile. The polarizing design really limited the market. Looks weird, only 4 passengers, suicide doors, can’t lower back windows, etc.
I look forward to new pure EVs from BMW being a bit more normal….I don’t want them to be just like the current 3, 5, 7 series boring sedans….but something aerodynamic and more practical.
There’s definitely some truth to that, but understand, BMW has sold about 120,000 i3s, so it’s not like it was a sales disaster. BMW also learned a LOT engineering the i3 and incorporating so much CFRP into the body which they will use for decades to come, so a lot of the R&D attributed to the i3 & i8 will spread throught the brand in the coming years.
The i3 is a success. They just increased production. There are months of waiting lists.
The doors are great with young kids. I have two sons age 6 and 3. There is good acces for helping them in and out. Also helping both from the sidewalk side. The older need help with the seetbelt. They should not open the doors by themselves any way.
I find that the ability to enter and exit the driverseat from both sides is great when parking along the sidewalk on a busy street.
I agree. Kids love the i3. My kid’s friends are always excited to ride in the back. The coach doors also give good access to back seats for car seats. The area where they are a disadvantage are parking lots. If you like in the city and do a lot of parallel parking like I do, there is no issue.
Thanks for a great report Tom ! —- Still lovin’ my 2014 i3 Rex, but looking forward to upgrading to a 2019 i3s !
Thank you. You’ll really love the i3s, especally if you wait for the 43 kWh battery. I’ll definitely be jealous once that comes out.
Hi Tom great review, as an original owner of a 2014 i3 BEV I was interested to hear what you thought of the i3S’s handling. It sounds excellent, I decided to keep my i3 a bit longer so I recently extended the warranty an additional three years. I got the extended warranty through BMW, and if I do decide later to upgrade I’ll get the balance of what the extended warranty costs back, so luckily I’m not locked in to it. But I am a little attached to my i3, it’s been fun to drive, and the perfect example of a low maintenance electric car. I do agree that the price considering new competitors is high, but I’d still recommend it, it’s built like a supercar, it’s fun to drive, easy to park, and you rarely ever see a service center waiting room.