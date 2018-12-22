10 Cheapest Plug-In Hybrid Cars For 2019: Video
Toyota Prius Prime, Chevrolet Volt, Honda Clarity Plug-in or maybe some other PHEV?
Automotive Territory released an interesting overview of the 10 cheapest plug-in hybrids on the market in the U.S., including pricing, range and a basic description.
The PHEVs usually comes with a higher price tag than conventional versions and here are the most affordable models that open the way to start driving electric.
“Since the financial issue is one of the most important ones while purchasing a new automobile in today’s episode we will show you the most affordable options of PHEVs on the market in 2019 with their prices, all-electric ranges and features.”
From video description (random order):
- Hyundai Ioniq Plug-in Hybrid
Hyundai is convincing new buyers to switch to its hybrid models, by offering the driving experience similar to gasoline cars. Hyundai Ioniq plug-in hybrid has 29 miles of all-electric range and looks really good.
- Toyota Prius Prime
Toyota Prius Prime offers outstanding fuel economy of 54 MPG and 133 MPGe, spacious and practical interior, plus lots of standard driver assist and safety features. The model is sold in three trim levels, Plus, Premium, and Advanced, with the pricing set between $27,300 and $33,300.
- Kia Niro Plug-In
The Niro is a crossover utility vehicle that is positioned between Kia Soul and Sportage in the manufacturer’s lineup. It shares the electrified platform with Hyundai Ioniq Plug-in Hybrid.
- Honda Clarity Plug-in
Honda Clarity Plug-in Hybrid offers a middle ground for buyers seeking for more fuel efficient and eco-friendlier transport. With 47 mi of electric and 340 mi of combined range, the model alleviates range anxiety and is rated at 110 MPGe.
- Chevrolet Volt
Chevrolet Volt is one of the leading plugin hybrids on the market, offering 53 miles of electric range. Unfortunately, the model is being discontinued and its production will be seized in March 2019. The car is promised to remain on sale throughout the 2019, with a start price of $33,520.
- Ford Fusion Energi
Though it has been announced for discontinuation, the 2019 Ford Fusion Energi comes to the market with a comfier interior, a more capacious battery and a collection of standard safety features called ProPilot 360. Overall, the model offers overall superior value for the sticker price under $35,000.
- Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV is undoubtedly one of the best plugins on today’s market, that combines seemingly impossible traits for a modern family PHEV: decent range, affordable price and convenience of an SUV body style.
- Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid
Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid is the first plug-in-hybrid vehicle in the company’s lineup. It has Toyota-sourced electrification tech, producing 148 hps and delivering 480 mi of combined range.
- Kia Optima PHEV
Optima is sporty looking sedan, that was very well received by the automotive community, that eventually accepted the higher than usual price for a KIA.
- Hyundai Sonata PHEV
The latest redesign of the plugin Sonata took place in 2018, when it was aligned with its gasoline counterpart. Both front and rear fascias were heavily reworked, bumpers resculptured and lights.
Categories: Buying Advice, Chevrolet, Deals, Honda, Mitsubishi
Leave a Reply
2 Comments on "10 Cheapest Plug-In Hybrid Cars For 2019: Video"
One consideration that is often not mentioned – the Kia/Hyundai offerings all have no source of heat other than the ICE. Could very well be a deal breaker for those looking to use EV mode as much as possible.
Well it makes more sense than carrying around a kerosene heater in a BEV.