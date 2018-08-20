Nearly 1 In Every 25 Cars Sold In China Plugged In This July
In July another 75,000 plug-in electric cars were sold in China
Plug-in electric car sales in China grew in July by 64% year-over-year, which is not as quick as it could be (in the three-digit range at the time), as new incentives now promote longer-range New Energy Vehicles, which translates to fewer sales of cheap lower-range BEVs.
Anyways, the market is progressing – many countries would be extremely satisfied with a growth rate of 64%.
In total, it’s estimated that some 75,134 plug-in cars were sold last month at a market share of 3.9%.
During the first seven months of 2018, sales already exceeded 451,000, at an average of 3% of the market.
The best selling model in July was the new BYD Yuan (second month on the market), which surged to 4,174 (6,192 YTD), but it’s currently at #22 YTD.
The BYD Yuan offers up to 305 km (190 miles) of range using 42 kWh battery (in the real world it will be probably below 150 miles). At a price of around $25,000, it’s an attractive value proposition. There are two powertrain options (both with permanent magnet synchronous motor):
- 70 kW and 180 Nm
- 160 kW and 360 Nm (0-50 km/h or 31 mph in 3.9 seconds)
The second best model for the month was the BYD Qin PHEV (4,068), while third was the JAC iEV S/E (3,853), however, the BAIC EC-Series even with just 500 sales can sleep well at night with a high advantage YTD at over 40,000 sales.
Source: EV Sales Blog
2 Comments on "Nearly 1 In Every 25 Cars Sold In China Plugged In This July"
Can someone provide the amount of government incentives or other perks for Chinese citizens to buy Bevs or hybrids?
2018 annual total:
900,000?