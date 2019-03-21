XPeng Motors Installs 30 Fast-Charging Stations In One Day

1 H BY GASGOO

30 big multi-unit fast-charging stations installed in a single day.

March 18, 2019 was a milestone day for China-based EV maker XPENG Motors as it officially put 30 supercharging stations into operation in five cities across China, including Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen and Wuhan.

Drawing inspiration from the logo of the startup, the X-shaped charging pile features a streamline curved surface, a higher level of automotive lacquering technology based on automotive-grade manufacturing standards. Currently, each supercharging station is equipped with 4 to 10 supercharging piles on average, trying best to ensure the charging demands at peak hours.

According to the startup, a vehicle can be charged to 80% of its battery capacity in as soon as 30 minutes using the supercharger station. Besides, arranging a smart lock for each parking lot will guarantee the exclusive usage of parking space for XPENG Motors’ users. Moreover, car owners are allowed to replenish electricity as soon as possible by searching charging piles, making a reservation and remotely unlocking a car via XPENG Motors’s App.

At the supercharger station, users can enjoy the free parking service for up to 2 hours and the ultrafast WiFi, which enables people to complete an OTA upgrade or experience other intelligent-connected functions during the charging time.

Up until now, XPENG Motors has signed agreements for 100 supercharging stations in more than 10 first- and second-tier cities in China. It plans to put nearly 200 supercharger stations in around 30 cities by the end of 2019 and deploy up to 1,000 charging stations in the next three years.

Source: Gasgoo