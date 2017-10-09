Welcome to InsideEVs Forum!

8 hours ago by Domenick Yoney

Comments Alone Can’t Contain This Community

For over five years, InsideEVs has been working hard to build the best place on the Internet to track electric vehicle development, offering news and insight dedicated to the rapidly evolving EV scene. We have accomplished that, but along the way, we’ve created something else — a community.

Everyday, hundreds of comments are written beneath our stories. Sometimes they offer an extra relevant piece of information, other times they may be a testimonial about a certain feature. Sometimes they just remind us we are not alone in our electric obsession. They all bring value to our site and help it feel like home. Now, we are adding a large new room to this house, one dedicated to conversation.

Introducing InsideEVs Forum: a place for enthusiasts, experts, novices, and the newly interested to come and discuss electric vehicles and the issues surrounding them, regardless of brand or particular type. Here, you can talk about Tesla or Toyota, sedans or supercars, battery chemistry or battery-powered racing. We have space for it all.

So, come on in and pull up a chair. Let’s watch history happen, and perhaps even nudge it along.