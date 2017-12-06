We Test Out The Tesla Model S Electric GT Race Car – Video

22 hours ago by Motorsport.com

Electric GT Tesla Model S tested on the track.

The Tesla Model S P100D that will form the basis for an all-electric championship scheduled for launch in 2018 is tested in the latest edition of our sister-publication, Motorsport.tv’s The Flying Lap.

Craig Scarborough and Autosport’s Ben Anderson preview the 2018,Tesla-based Electric GT Championship from the Pau-Arnos circuit in the Pyrenees.

Ben Anderson headed to French track Pau-Arnos to put the Electric GT Championship car through its paces, and was impressed.