We Test Out The Tesla Model S Electric GT Race Car – Video
22 hours ago
Electric GT Tesla Model S tested on the track.
The Tesla Model S P100D that will form the basis for an all-electric championship scheduled for launch in 2018 is tested in the latest edition of our sister-publication, Motorsport.tv’s The Flying Lap.
Craig Scarborough and Autosport’s Ben Anderson preview the 2018,Tesla-based Electric GT Championship from the Pau-Arnos circuit in the Pyrenees.
Ben Anderson headed to French track Pau-Arnos to put the Electric GT Championship car through its paces, and was impressed.
“Electric GT is a very intriguing concept, built around a battery-powered car, featuring bodywork made from grass (yes, really!), racing on circuits that get all their energy from the sun,” said Anderson of his experience.”
“Its architects are concerned with finding a sustainable future for motorsport, which is only going to become more important as fossil fuels dry up.”
“Electric GT is ambitious, and has a fair way to travel before it becomes reality, but Tesla has been at the forefront of developing electric cars for the road. Electric GT aims to be at the forefront of developing an environmentally friendly future for motor racing, which is a laudable aim that deserves support.”
The old P85s simply aren’t up to this kind of duty. I’m starting to worry about the group running this. Has their enthusiasm outpaced their experience.
Yes, there are problems to solve; but, when solutions are found and this car is race ready, look for the cars to trickle down to race weekends at NASA, SCCA, etc. Racers love torque off the corners.
And this overheating crap was supposed to beat Formula E around a track (according to Tesla fanboys)? 😀
Who the hell said that?! Or are you just flinging away to see what sticks?
Distortion is well-funded. Don’t underestimate how much it “sticks”.
the Model S P100D could beat Formula E cars only in the 0 to 60, but never around the track. Even the new announced Roadster could have difficulties to follow the Formula E cars because of the weight.
And keep in mind that in Formula E they are locking the development of the battery for the moment in order to be in low budget territory but when they open it then the big brands will be able to develop their own and things will gone get crazy
Yes it is a given that races heavy cars are not as good at cornering than lighter cars although intuitively I see no obvious reasons for that (why not just have larger tires on heavier cars ?). I leave that up to race cars engineers.