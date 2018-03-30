Watch Time-Lapse Video Of Tesla Model 3 Body Repair

2 H BY WADE MALONE

Autocraft Bodywerks returns a poor wrecked Tesla to its former glory.

Since the launch of the Tesla Model 3, the company has been working to expand its service center and mobile fleet services. For many basic repairs, the mobile fleet service will suffice. In fact Tesla now claims that 80% of repairs can be done in the field.

That’s great and all – certainly very convenient. But let’s say your car gets in a major accident and needs significant body work. Well, a mobile fleet service just isn’t going to cut it. When that happens, Tesla has a network of approved body shops around the country that can restore your car to like-new condition.

In a recent time-lapsed video, technician Erik Garcia works to save a beautiful Midnight Silver Metallic Model 3. The video playback is sped up to keep the length under 8 minutes. But even with the shortened running time, you can really see the amount of work that goes into a vehicle restoration like this. If you’re curious about what happens in each stage of the repair, you’ll enjoy watching this video showcasing the process from beginning to end.

So if this sounds right up your alley, you can check out the video below:

Video Description via Autocraft Bodywerks on YouTube: