Watch Tesla Model X P100D Race Lamborghini Urus

DragTimes presents the ultimate SUV matchup.

It’s the world record showdown featuring the Tesla Model X P100D versus the Lamborghini Urus. Which mega-powerful SUV wins? Let’s look at some specs first.

The main electric player here is the Model X, which is the lone SUV among the electric vehicle range at Tesla.

It’s up against the Urus. It’s powered by a 4.0L bi-turbocharged V8, producing 650 hp and 627 lb-ft of torque, which catapults the SUV from zero to 62 miles per hour in just 3.2 seconds.

The particular variant of the Model X in this race is a P100D performance version. It cranks out up to 772 horsepower coupled with instantaneous torque delivery that EVs are known for. 0 to 60 mph? That’s just 2.9 seconds for the Tesla Model X.

Which one wins the race? Watch the video to find out.