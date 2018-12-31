1 H BY ERIC LOVEDAY

Toss some Mickey Thompson drag radials on and it really hooks up.

A Tesla Model S P100D is no slouch, but as with any street car, traction can be an issue. An issue that’s easily taken care of with the proper choice of tires.

On the road, you need street tires, but when on the track, some drag slicks are often desirable.

So, what do you choose when on the street and seeking maximum hook-up? Well, there’s a subset of tires designed for exactly that. Approved for street use, but basically useless in the wet and snow, this set of Mickey Thompson Super Streets is road-legal, just barely.

If you’re seeking maximum off-the-line acceleration, then toss these Thomspons on and you’ve got an electric rocket of a car. Watch the Model S P100D grab and immediately accelerate here.

