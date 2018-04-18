  1. Home
Watch Tesla Model 3 Top Speed Run On Autobahn

There are still sections of the Autobahn without speed restrictions, so why not conduct a top-speed run there in a Tesla Model 3?

Well, the easy answer to that would be that the Model 3 isn’t available in Europe yet, so testing one there might be a bit difficult.

Thankfully though, there’s this car touring Europe, the same one we caught up with in the U.S. awhile back:

So, performing a blast to top speed on the Autobahn in a Model 3 is possible and that’s what we present here:

We should point out that performing such a test on a low battery isn’t advisable and there’s a chance it might be a bit faster if the battery was topped off prior to the run, but still the Model 3 doesn’t seem to struggle getting up to speed, but the pace of acceleration certainly begins to fall off as it approaches its top speed.

  1. mx says:
    April 18, 2018 at 9:35 am

    LOL. No one saw the low battery before the test start???
    Come on guys, try again.
    Maybe during the day too.

  2. mx says:
    April 18, 2018 at 9:39 am

    228 k = 141 miles.
    I think we’re going to see a Performance version to give us the definitive number. M3P
    Not bad for the standard version though.

  3. Close says:
    April 18, 2018 at 9:48 am

    After actually “racing” (against) a friend who drive an S on the Autobahn I can all but guarantee the 3 does NOT reach that speed without help. Next time try using a GPS in the shot. You will notice a pretty significant difference.

    If needed I can also submit a video driving at 280+Km/h Ina car limited to 250Km/h.

  4. JR says:
    April 18, 2018 at 11:50 am

    228 km /h, that is good for a model 3 with just 100 km left on the battery, wonder if there will be more km left, if it was fully charged

