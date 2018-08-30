Watch Tesla Model 3 Performance Lay Down New 1/4-Mile Record
There’s a new mark to beat if you’re trying for the record.
By now, the world knows the Tesla Model 3 Performance is lightning quick. It dusted a BMW M3 just the other day. But did you know it can rip down the 1/4-mile track in less than 11.8 seconds? Sure you did, as DragTimes laid down an 11.782 run with it against that poor Bimmer, but today there’s new video and a new record.
The new record was reportedly set with the Model 3 Performance at 11.722 seconds for the quarter, an impressive figure for sure. State-of-charge was 95%, which is probably ideal for the run.
We’ve seen the Model 3 Performance rip to 60 MPH in a record-shattering 3.13 seconds, but up until recently, there haven’t been a whole lot of attempts in the quarter. Now, with this new time set, we suspect owners will hit the tracks in droves in an attempt to gain the crown.
Video description:
After an initial run of 11.75 seconds, The Performance Model 3 set a new 1/4 mile record at 11.72 seconds. SOC for the record-setting run was 95%.
Dial:
- R/T … 0.010
- 60′ … 1.853
- 330 … 4.936
- 660 … 7.514
- MPH … 94.45
- 1000 … 9.782
- 1/4th E/T … 11.72
The record-setting time belongs to car and driver: George Parrott, former President of the Sacramento EV association. George has been a long time and dedicated advocate of the EV movement.
TESLA MODEL 3 PERFORMANCE
It’s Time to Get Rid Of My Bimmer !…..
Walk Quietly & Carry a Big Stick !
Maybe my “Liquid Copper” look is not all that quiet?
Personal Report from the Driver’s seat: Totally drama free. Power off the line was completely linear without the sharp “thrust” of my previous Model S P85DL (which ran an 11.37 second quarter here in 2016.). One interesting big difference is that I was getting zero regenerative braking after each run since apparently I had such a high SOC when I started each of my 3 runs last evening. By the way, I also FORGOT to lower my tire pressures and with the super warm day we had (98 degrees max which was the time I left the Folsom Superchargers to drive the 12 miles to the drag strip), I was up around 48 pounds tire pressure. At a lower tire pressure, I might eke out enough extra grip to get under 11.7? Also of note is that the traction control on the Model 3 Performance is SO DIALED IN that it never once even “chirped” off the line. There was absolutely NO fractional traction loss getting going.
No slip start? Does slip start even help at all? I haven’t been able to chirp the base Michelin Primacy MXM4s which you would expect to have less traction. Apparently the traction control is very very aggressive at limiting slip.