Watch Insane Reactions To Tesla Roadster’s Stupidly Quick Acceleration
There’s quick. Then there’s Tesla Roadster quick.
The all-new, yet-to-be-released Tesla Roadster is bonkers. It’s so quick that it makes even the Tesla Model S P100D look comparatively slow.
Tesla just released a new video from the reveal night for the new Roadster. Why now? We’re not entirely sure, but we aren’t complaining. What we are doing is enjoying the facial expressions and words of those few who were lucky enough to experience the Roadster’s launch.
0 to 60 MPH in under 2 seconds is stupidly quick and the reactions from those onboard are equally insane.
Take a look for yourself and let us know if you agree with our stupidly quick assessment.
Video description:
First test rides in the new Roadster.
Tesla Roadster specs:
- 7,376 pound-feet of torque
- 0-60 mph in 1.9 seconds, making it the quickest production car in the world.
- 0-100 mph in 4.2 seconds.
- Quarter mile in 8.8 seconds, which beats every other production car.
- 250+ mph top speed.
- 620 miles of highway range.
Too bad it will probably weigh close to two and a half tons with that gigantic 200kwh battery and three electric motors. A lighter car with a smaller battery might have been more driving fun at the end of the day, but of course such a beast of a halo car is priceless advertising for Tesla.