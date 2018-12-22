Watch New Tesla Roadster Appear In Stunning “Tale Of Light” Video

12 M BY MARK KANE

A Tale Of Light – Tesla Roadster 2020

The new Tesla Roadster is one beautiful car, but it needs a few years still before it will ultimately hit the market (hopefully in 2020, but you know Tesla has delays from time to time, right?).

Filmmaker The Yazuki decided to sweetens the waiting period up by creating a video with a dark Tesla Roadster and light, which reveals “True Power”.

If enthusiasts around the world already are making such enticing works of Roadster art, then just imagine all the tuning, races hardcore smackdown to gasoline cars and endless reviews of the Roadster when it becomes available.

Original Vimeo version of video: The Yazuki – A TALE OF LIGHT – TESLA ROADSTER 2020



A TALE OF LIGHT – TESLA ROADSTER 2020 from The Yazuki on Vimeo.

Base Specs:

Acceleration 0-60 mph 1.9 sec – 1/4 mile 8.8 sec

Top Speed Over 250 mph

Wheel Torque 10,000 Nm

Mile Range 620 miles

200 kWh battery pack

battery pack Seating 4

Drive All-Wheel Drive (three motors – two for rear wheels, and one for front axle)

Base Price $200,000

Base Reservation $50,000

Founders Series Price $250,000

Founders Series Reservation (1,000 reservations available) $250,000

