Watch & Listen As Tesla Semi Accelerates With Trailer Attached
BY STEVEN LOVEDAY
Yet again, we get new footage of the Tesla Semi, this time up-close, pulling a trailer.
Yes, it is a semi-truck, but it’s also a Tesla. The Silicon Valley automaker will likely never make a vehicle without absurd acceleration. Even its more mainstream, less expensive Model 3 has proven its prowess and the dual-motor all-wheel drive Model 3 Performance variant is kicking butt. There’s no doubt that there will likely be a performance package for the Tesla Semi as well. It’s what the electric automaker does.
With a zero-to-60-mph time of five seconds without a trailer (and likely even better in the production version), the Tesla Semi is a force to be challenged. Unlike Tesla’s previous vehicles, the company hasn’t really attempted to keep the cover on its upcoming hauler. In fact, it has been out on a public tour for the world (and potential buyers) to see and appreciate. In this latest video, we get to see and hear it up-close as it makes easy work of pulling a trailer.
So, crank up the volume and check this video out. Then, share your thoughts with us in the comment section below.
Source: Teslarati
8 Comments on "Watch & Listen As Tesla Semi Accelerates With Trailer Attached"
So Smooth !
Well it certainly destroys diesel, they should stack It up vs Toyota’s FC truck. I will beat it two probably by a few seconds, at 0-60.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mEycPDd2bW0
Isn’t the Toyota FCV semi in production? The semi is years from that milestone.
LOL. No, the Toyota FCV Semi is not in production. It produced a 2nd generation Prototype in July. And signed a deal with the Port of Los Angeles to sell 10 trucks.
Tesla will get to 1000 Semis years before Toyota reaches 1000 FCV Semis (if it ever gets there).
Tesla will likely have 1000 Semis before Toyota starts production.
Video doesn’t play.
However I found it in your source and it works directly from the site.
https://streamable.com/s/vvkn6/yclupp
Quieter than typical Semi, still a lot of gearing noise, louder than I expected. Maybe it is mostly tire noise.
Performance pkg for Tesla Semi?
I seriously doubt that. It makes little sense.
Far better to add more MPC.