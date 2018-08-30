  1. Home
Watch & Listen As Tesla Semi Accelerates With Trailer Attached

Yet again, we get new footage of the Tesla Semi, this time up-close, pulling a trailer.

Yes, it is a semi-truck, but it’s also a Tesla. The Silicon Valley automaker will likely never make a vehicle without absurd acceleration. Even its more mainstream, less expensive Model 3 has proven its prowess and the dual-motor all-wheel drive Model 3 Performance variant is kicking butt. There’s no doubt that there will likely be a performance package for the Tesla Semi as well. It’s what the electric automaker does.

With a zero-to-60-mph time of five seconds without a trailer (and likely even better in the production version), the Tesla Semi is a force to be challenged. Unlike Tesla’s previous vehicles, the company hasn’t really attempted to keep the cover on its upcoming hauler. In fact, it has been out on a public tour for the world (and potential buyers) to see and appreciate. In this latest video, we get to see and hear it up-close as it makes easy work of pulling a trailer.

So, crank up the volume and check this video out. Then, share your thoughts with us in the comment section below.

Source: Teslarati

8 Comments on "Watch & Listen As Tesla Semi Accelerates With Trailer Attached"

amt

So Smooth !

3 hours ago
ffbj

Well it certainly destroys diesel, they should stack It up vs Toyota’s FC truck. I will beat it two probably by a few seconds, at 0-60.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mEycPDd2bW0

3 hours ago
BroncoBet

Isn’t the Toyota FCV semi in production? The semi is years from that milestone.

2 hours ago
Robb Stark

LOL. No, the Toyota FCV Semi is not in production. It produced a 2nd generation Prototype in July. And signed a deal with the Port of Los Angeles to sell 10 trucks.

Tesla will get to 1000 Semis years before Toyota reaches 1000 FCV Semis (if it ever gets there).

2 hours ago
windbourne

Tesla will likely have 1000 Semis before Toyota starts production.

30 minutes ago
Dougie

Video doesn’t play.

However I found it in your source and it works directly from the site.

https://streamable.com/s/vvkn6/yclupp

3 hours ago
ModernMarvelFan

Quieter than typical Semi, still a lot of gearing noise, louder than I expected. Maybe it is mostly tire noise.

47 minutes ago
windbourne

Performance pkg for Tesla Semi?
I seriously doubt that. It makes little sense.
Far better to add more MPC.

33 minutes ago