Watch Formula E Gen 1 Vs Gen 2 Battle: Plus CNET Drives Audi FE Car

2 H BY MOTORSPORT.COM

It’s a battle between old and new.

This video matchup pits the first-generation Formula E race cars against the much-improved second-generation racer.

Video description:

Challenge: Testing of new Formula E brake-by-wire technology in a race from 0 to 150km/h and back down to 0.

Plus, below is some bonus video content from CNET’s time behind the wheel of the new Gen 2 Audi Formula E car:

4 Comments

Steve

“This video…”

There is no video.

2 hours ago
Roy_H

There is now. Gen 1, 9.18 sec, Gen 2 7.87 sec. 1.31 seconds difference or 14% improvement.

44 minutes ago
arne-nl

According to Motortrend the P100D does 0-161 km/h (100 mph) in 6 seconds….

44 minutes ago
francois bitz

NOT and back to ZERO!

16 minutes ago