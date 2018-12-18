Watch Formula E Gen 1 Vs Gen 2 Battle: Plus CNET Drives Audi FE Car
It’s a battle between old and new.
This video matchup pits the first-generation Formula E race cars against the much-improved second-generation racer.
Video description:
Challenge: Testing of new Formula E brake-by-wire technology in a race from 0 to 150km/h and back down to 0.
Plus, below is some bonus video content from CNET’s time behind the wheel of the new Gen 2 Audi Formula E car:
4 Comments on "Watch Formula E Gen 1 Vs Gen 2 Battle: Plus CNET Drives Audi FE Car"
“This video…”
There is no video.
There is now. Gen 1, 9.18 sec, Gen 2 7.87 sec. 1.31 seconds difference or 14% improvement.
According to Motortrend the P100D does 0-161 km/h (100 mph) in 6 seconds….
NOT and back to ZERO!