Watch Formula E Gen 1 Vs Gen 2 Battle: Plus CNET Drives Audi FE Car

2 H BY MOTORSPORT.COM

It’s a battle between old and new.

This video matchup pits the first-generation Formula E race cars against the much-improved second-generation racer.

Video description:

Challenge: Testing of new Formula E brake-by-wire technology in a race from 0 to 150km/h and back down to 0.

Plus, below is some bonus video content from CNET’s time behind the wheel of the new Gen 2 Audi Formula E car: