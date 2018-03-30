Watch A Tesla Model X Tow A Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner

4 H BY ERIC LOVEDAY

Weighing in at approximately 244,000 pounds without fuel, the Qantas Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner far exceeds the tow rating of a Tesla Model X.

However, it just takes mounds of torque to get one rolling at low speeds and that’s precisely what the X is showing off here.

The Model X makes use of all 9,500 newton-meters of torque (at the wheels) or 487 pound-feet (under typical measurement methods) it puts out to tug the mighty airliner some 300 meters and place itself in the record books for heaviest tow by a production electric vehicle.

Video description:

Never has a passenger airliner been hitched to an electric passenger vehicle for towing. Well at least until today. On a remote taxiway at Melbourne Airport, a Tesla Model X P100D with the greatest pulling power of any electric passenger vehicle came face to face against the newest star of the Qantas fleet, a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.

