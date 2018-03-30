Watch A Tesla Model X Tow A Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner
Weighing in at approximately 244,000 pounds without fuel, the Qantas Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner far exceeds the tow rating of a Tesla Model X.
However, it just takes mounds of torque to get one rolling at low speeds and that’s precisely what the X is showing off here.
The Model X makes use of all 9,500 newton-meters of torque (at the wheels) or 487 pound-feet (under typical measurement methods) it puts out to tug the mighty airliner some 300 meters and place itself in the record books for heaviest tow by a production electric vehicle.
Video description:
Never has a passenger airliner been hitched to an electric passenger vehicle for towing. Well at least until today. On a remote taxiway at Melbourne Airport, a Tesla Model X P100D with the greatest pulling power of any electric passenger vehicle came face to face against the newest star of the Qantas fleet, a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.
Some two years ago, Tesla and Qantas first teamed up to show a race between a Boeing 737 and a Tesla Model S P90D. You can check that out at the link below:
6 Comments on "Watch A Tesla Model X Tow A Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner"
Amusing and fun PR stunt.
Toureg Diesel already towed a 747 at 380,000 lbs 😉
There are bigger planes, time to step it up Telsa!
So it’s been done, that’s what I thought. Thanks for sharing about the Toureg. It would be a good step towards sustainability to use all-electric pushbacks, a domain usually dominated by filthy diesel engines. They don’t travel very far, so they can easily run all day towing planes and plug in for those scant 6 hours that domestic airports don’t have flights. With all the windows up top, I can see the Tesla as a fair choice. Considering the RAF is already using Tesla Model S in coordination with their U2 spy plane flights, and someone has used a Model X to launch a glider, there is a pattern forming. I expect the much heavier Model X to be a better choice than the Volkswagen for towing.
But this was a stunt, right? It’s not like Qantas is doing this for real.
GM did this with a pickup truck on a 747 back in the 1970’s, no news here…
https://www.lufthansa-technik.com/emobility
http://www.e-port-an.de/projekt/die-neuen-e-fahrzeuge/eschlepper.html
I thought the Model 3 was going to get a tow hitch… what happened to that?
/doesn’t even have to be 244,000 pounds…. 1,500 would be fine.
Right! But, I would like 2,000 Lbs: to tow my old EV Conversion! Showing…the New EV, Towing the Old EV!