Wallpaper Sunday: Tesla Model 3 Performance
The new Tesla Model 3 Performance soon will hit the market, so here we’ve gathered some new wallpapers of P3D, including that much-hyped white interior.
Tesla already produced more than 50,000 of Model 3 and the Performance version probably will be one of the most popular over the coming months.
Tesla Model 3 Performance – Midnight Silver Tarmac Motion (wallpaper 2,560x – click to enlarge)
Tesla Model 3 Performance – Red Rear Motion (wallpaper 2,560x – click to enlarge)
Tesla Model 3 Performance – Red Front Motion – SF Skyline (wallpaper 2,560x – click to enlarge)
Tesla Model 3 Performance – Red Above Tarmac (wallpaper 2,560x – click to enlarge)
Tesla Model 3 Performance – Dual Motor Badge (wallpaper 2,560x – click to enlarge)
Tesla Model 3 Performance – White Interior – Wide (wallpaper 2,560x – click to enlarge)
Tesla Model 3 Performance – White Interior – Touchscreen (wallpaper 2,560x – click to enlarge)
