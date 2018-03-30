  1. Home
  2. Tesla
  3. Wallpaper Sunday: Tesla Model 3 Performance

Wallpaper Sunday: Tesla Model 3 Performance

1 M BY MARK KANE

The new Tesla Model 3 Performance soon will hit the market, so here we’ve gathered some new wallpapers of P3D, including that much-hyped white interior.

Tesla already produced more than 50,000 of Model 3 and the Performance version probably will be one of the most popular over the coming months.

See Also
Musk Says Tesla Model 3 Performance Could Hit 60 MPH In 3.3 Seconds
MKBHD Drifts, Drives, Launches Tesla Model 3 Performance: Watch Here
EPA Releases Official Range Rating For Tesla Model 3 Performance

Tesla Model 3 Performance – Midnight Silver Tarmac Motion (wallpaper 2,560x – click to enlarge)

Tesla Model 3 Performance – Red Rear Motion (wallpaper 2,560x – click to enlarge)

Tesla Model 3 Performance – Red Front Motion – SF Skyline (wallpaper 2,560x – click to enlarge)

Tesla Model 3 Performance – Red Above Tarmac (wallpaper 2,560x – click to enlarge)

Tesla Model 3 Performance – Dual Motor Badge (wallpaper 2,560x – click to enlarge)

Tesla Model 3 Performance – White Interior – Wide (wallpaper 2,560x – click to enlarge)

Tesla Model 3 Performance – White Interior – Touchscreen (wallpaper 2,560x – click to enlarge)

Categories: Tesla

Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!